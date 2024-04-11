Shinola’s Cannabis-Themed Grassland Watch Drops Just In Time For 4/20

It’s high time to celebrate 4/20 with Shinola’s weed-themed Runwell watch.

(Shinola)

Lighting up for 4/20 takes on a new significance this year, extending from high-end cannabis products right down to your wrist game itself. Famed Detroit watchmaker Shinola is shining a light on inequities in marijuana-related criminal justice with a revamp of a fan favorite, and the Shinola Grassland Runwell hits stores just in the nick of time.

The timepiece will debut on the cannabis “high holiday” itself, and actor and Michigan native Isaiah Quincy joined up with the modern timepiece masters to design the watch.

(Shinola)

The watch specifically was “created to bring awareness to the racial disparity in marijuana arrests and help drive long-needed change,” the company said, adding a new twist to previous Shinola watches that have focused on sustainability and honoring American heroes.

(Shinola)

On a similar note, Shinola also debuted its “Twenty After Four” Detrola Watch in 2020 — that watch was made in collaboration with Common in an effort to fight for criminal justice reform.

(Shinola)

The watch boasts a deeper meaning (beyond the typically impressive Shinola timepiece specs, that is).

Quincy appears in the forthcoming indie film Grassland, a social justice drama exploring the implications and fallout from marijuana-related arrests, which disproportionately impact minorities (even as marijuana is decriminalized across the country).

(Shinola)

The watch, limited to a very fitting 420 pieces, features a vibrant green 4-o’clock marker and a marijuana leaf within its 6-o’clock chronograph dial. Within, the company’s Argonite 1069 movement delivers suitably reliable timekeeping.

Watch specifications aside, the timepiece is planting a flag in the ground for criminal justice reform, and delivering some suitably “high-minded” style in the process. Look for it via Shinola on April 20th.