Step Into These Fashionable Sneaker Collabs

Luxe sneaker collaborations from Todd Snyder, Rick Owens, Comme des Garcons and more.

(Todd Snyder)

The balance between what’s expected in a spring and summer sneaker rotation (trusty white leather sneakers, sporty trainers and so on) and what’s fresh and eye-catching is a fun line to walk. In the right hands (the hands of a luxury designer), tried-and-true silhouettes and iconic brands emerge with an entirely different look and feel in a new season, with buzz to match.

And when the world of the sneakerhead collides with a boundary-pushing outlook from avant-garde (and more traditional) designers, the results are worth clearing some space in your closet. To say it’s intriguing to see how an outsider interprets a famed brand is an understatement. Here’s a look at a few of the most hyped crossover collabs of the moment between luxury designers, famed fashion houses and covetable, instantly recognizable footwear giants.

BAPE x COMME des GARÇONS BAPE STA

(Bape Japan)

In a toast to five years of its own outpost within the Comme des Garçons Osaka flagship, famed streetwear pioneers BAPE are teaming with Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo’s iconoclastic luxury brand on a mysterious pair of sneakers recently teased online by the Bape Japan Instagram account. They follow the silhouette of the BAPE STA design, with a striking silver side-panel motif, and can be found at the Comme des Garçons Osaka store as of today. $254

Rick Owens x Converse TURBOWPN Ox

(Converse)

Rick Owens—that master of boundary-pushing, instantly striking and androgynous luxury fashion—has a penchant for interpreting silhouettes in a way that’s almost genius: Not even a pair of classic Converse sneakers looks ordinary under Owens’ watchful eye. The Converse x DRKSHDW line puts an entirely new spin on low-top Converse sneakers, and the latest installment in the partnership (set to release April 29th) takes the low-cut Ox sneaker and gives it an ultra-chunky sole and elongated tongue, among other distinctive features. $200

Todd Snyder x New Balance 574 Legacy Sneakers

(Todd Snyder)

Designer Todd Snyder has a deep appreciation for the classics from head to toe, dating back to his 2016 partnership with P.F. Flyers and carried forward through ongoing partnerships with the likes of Timex, Champion and (lately) Unimatic watches. New Balance sneakers are also a natural pairing alongside Snyder’s effortlessly cool assortment of faded denim, crisp chinos, versatile Oxford shirting and tasteful bomber jackets: All should pair easily this spring and summer with his latest New Balance collab, this time done in a sleek grey color inspired by the streetwear-meets-prep ethos of Japanese style. $120

MM6 Maison Margiela X Salomon Spectur 2

(Farfetch)

When the highly technical meets high fashion (see, for example, Balenciaga’s insane hiking sneakers released earlier this year), it’s a merger between best-in-class materials and a best-in-class design outlook. Neither a pure hiking sneaker nor a sneaker statement only suited for the runways, Salomon’s partnership with Maison Margiela goes well beyond what a set of subtle black sneakers can be. Expect a chunky outsole and heel, plenty of comfort in every stride, and plenty of second looks from passerby eager to cop a piece of streetwear sneaker style. $341