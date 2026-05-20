Supreme x Mitchell & Ness Just Teamed Up On A Vintage-Inspired NBA & MLB Collection

The new drop celebrates iconic logos from the likes of the Houston Astros, Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Braves and more.

(Supreme)

Supreme collaborations tend to come in any and all unique forms, and the legendary NYC streetwear brand nods now to the power of pro sports with its latest, a hyped Mitchell & Ness collaboration focused on throwback NBA and MLB-inspired athletic gear.

(Supreme)

Supreme x Mitchell & Ness arrives at the height of the NBA playoffs and debuts as the MLB rounds into spring and summer, featuring bold and streetwear-inspired takes on some of the most iconic throwback logos and looks in pro sports. The offering adds to the Supreme Spring/Summer 2026 Collection, which also teased the partnership with vintage-style basketball gear boasting the likes of the Washington Bullets in slouchy silhouette form.

(Supreme)

Supreme has taken a distinct crossover approach with its fashion collabs as of late, turning denim into edgy streetwear alongside True Religion and teaming up with another set of Big Apple icons, Wu-Tang Clan, on an exclusive collection.

(Supreme)

And now, Supreme x Mitchell & Ness is another vaunted mash-up highlighting Supreme’s talent for mixed-media by way of hooded faux-fur jackets, varsity-style bomber and warm-up jackets and hoodies, and bold colors pulled from vibrant logos, including the Houston Astros and Denver Nuggets.

(Supreme)

Sporty sweaters and jerseys highlight the collection, which should total about 100 pieces when it finally drops on May 21st (mark your calendars, streetwear fans). As Hypebeast notes, “accessories also play a key role in rounding out the vintage aesthetic,” including a slew of New Balance fitted caps and Mitchell & Ness headbands, plus an even more distinctive inclusion by way of branded team denim.

(Supreme)

Retro basketball jerseys offer on-court style even away from the top of the key, and basketball shorts and team sweatpants also dial up sporting-ready style with a retro look. Head-to-toe style can certainly be yours for the taking, complete with an eye-catching sense of throwback flair. The hotly anticipated drop debuts first at brick-and-mortar Supreme collections on the 21st, followed by a debut in Asian markets on May 23rd. With dozens upon dozens of throwback styles to choose from, Supreme x Mitchell & Ness might prove the best way to show your team spirit with fashion and edgy retro looks in mind.