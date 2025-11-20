Supreme Debuts Fall Collection With True Religion

Slouchy streetwear silhouettes meet True Religion’s famed denim embroidery.

(Supreme)

Supreme’s latest collaboration sees the streetwear giant teaming up with a formerly white-hot denim brand that’s best known for its 2000s-era heyday.

(Supreme)

A slew of Supreme collabs sprang to life this fall season to complement the already covetable Supreme Fall/Winter 2025 Menswear Collection, but if curios like a Supreme golf cart aren’t quite your speed, there’s plenty to choose from all the same. Supreme x Wu-Tang Clan saw the legendary NYC streetwear house collaborate with the iconic Big Apple hip-hop group, while Supreme x Dickies merged the increasingly co-existent worlds of workwear and skate style. Sneakerheads quickly snapped up the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low, and Supreme x True Religion tackles the world of retro ornate denim of the early 2000s.

(Supreme)

Denim silhouettes take on a decidedly edgy, ‘downtown New York’ sense of cool, merging True Religion’s stitched denim flair with a series of winter-approved silhouettes. A puffer jacket with a faux-fur hood is a statement piece in its own right, while dramatically stitched leather pants are joined by a set of durable cargo pants.



(Supreme)

Supreme x True Religion Fall 2025 also includes a leather trucker jacket adorned with the sort of bells and whistles that made True Religion famous, while a preppy 2000s-era polo is also up for grabs as of today (the collection drops in Asia on November 22nd). Supreme x True Religion also sees the debut of a collaborative long-sleeve tee and an earflap 5-panel cap. A 6-panel Supreme x True Religion cap adds a further dash of flair to seasonal headwear offerings.

(Supreme)

Supreme and True Religion branding makes a bold statement, especially on the back of a black plaid jacket and a camo puffer jacket, and True Religion’s rather famous low-rise silhouettes have also made a comeback as fashion brands look to two decades gone by for style inspiration. To complete a seasonal sense of relaxed athleisure, the collection also includes a co-branded set of sweatpants and a zip-up hooded sweatshirt.

(Supreme)

While each piece makes an undeniable fashion statement, the Supreme x True Religion trucker jacket in a rich shade of brown leather might be the most compelling. There are options aplenty when it comes to collaborative Supreme collectibles this season, and a new twist on denim and leather is but the latest one to cop before time (and inventory) runs out (or hits the secondary market).