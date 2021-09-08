Tag Heuer Revives James Bond-Approved Aquaracer Dive Watch

Strap on a reimagined version of the dashing diver seen in "The Living Daylights".

Tag Heuer

Some manufacturers have realized that the world of watchmaking is very friendly to reboots and retro styles. The latest example: Tag Heuer's revival of an 80s icon, the Aquaracer Professional 300 Night Diver.

Before Omega held pride of place on the wrist of 007s beginning in 1995, Timothy Dalton sported an Aquaracer in the 1987 James Bond film, The Living Daylights.

Tag Heuer

Watch collectors and movie geeks noticed and turned the sturdy tool watch into a kind of cult favorite. So even if Omega Seamasters are still the Bond watch of choice, it only seems appropriate that a revamped 300 Night Diver is returning to the market with the premiere of Bond 25, No Time To Die, just a month away.

It's not your dad's Aquaracer, though. The new version of the Night Diver, which comes in either blue or black colorways, has had a bit of a glow-up.

Tag Heuer

The case is bigger than the original 37 mm, boosted to a much more current 43 mm size. The watch is constructed from up-to-date materials noted for durability—the case, bezel, crown, and clasp sport a matte finish of diamond-hard carbon.

Tag Heuer

The characteristic 12-sided, unidirectional rotating bezel is ceramic and Tag Heuer has really doubled-down with living up to the watch's "Night Diver" name. The dial is completely coated in glowing Super-Luminova and the date at the 6 o'clock position is easily read through a magnifying lens.

Additional specs from Tag Heuer:

Calibre 5 automatic movement

Screw-down stainless steel case back engraved with old-school diving helmet

Flat sapphire crystal with double anti-reflective treatment

Water-resistant to 300 meters

Rubber strap with either colorway

These are not limited edition timepieces, and they are available now at tagheuer.com. Retail prices for this model begin at $2,700.