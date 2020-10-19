TAG Heuer Updates Carrera Sport Chronograph With Stylish Special Edition

Tag Heuer

The hits, as you might say, keep on coming for TAG Heuer, as the famed luxury watchmaker just debuted a new special edition of the TAG Heuer Carrera Sport Chronograph to celebrate 160 years of precision timekeeping.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Sport Chronograph 160 Years Special Edition is available with a white or blue dial. Tag Heuer

The lauded watch company introduced new Carrera Sport Chronograph models earlier this summer, but this forthcoming launch gives watch enthusiasts and TAG Heuer fans yet another reason to get excited (make some space in that watch collection, everyone).

The new TAG Heuer Carrera Sport Chronograph 160 Years Special Edition, available starting next month, draws inspiration from the company’s storied archives: In this instance, the new model (available in both a white and a blue dial in handsome stainless steel construction) is based off the Heuer “Dato 45.” First debuted in 1965, this timepiece is quite notable in the Heuer line, as it was the first Heuer chrono to feature a turning date disc.

The Carrera Sport Chronograph 160 Years puts its own spin on the brand’s many hallmarks, arriving to the anniversary celebration with a 44mm case diameter and featuring a date window at the 12 o’clock marking. It’s a distinctive, unique move the brand said was inspired by the Dato 45.

Limited to 1,860 pieces in an homage to the illustrious anniversary, this is a timepiece worth investing in (it’s priced at $5,950, after all) -- call it a seriously worthwhile addition to your watch rotation. It’s sporty and yet easily wearable, particularly the sleek blue dial with two contrasting white chronographs built in (along with a seconds counter positioned at the 6 o’clock marking in a crisp, matching blue).

Super-LumiNova coated markings make this a watch to be reckoned with in plenty of situations outside of its impressive collector’s box. In fact, the coolest part might be something you don’t actually see at first glance.

We’re talking, of course, about the Calibre Heuer 02 manufacture movement, which results in a thinner, sleeker watch design overall. It’s a fitting update to the brand’s flagship Carrera watch, which has been a staple in the TAG Heuer line since its introduction in 1963.

If that sounds like your idea of the perfect watch, better pre-order this seriously limited timepiece now. We know it’s on our wish list.