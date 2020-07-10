Tag Heuer Unveils Revamped Carrera Chronograph Watch Collection

Tag Heuer

If the Tag Heuer Carrera 160 Years Montreal Limited Edition's blue and white colorway with a matching alligator strap wasn't quite your style, the Swiss watchmaker is already rolling out four more redesigned Carrera flagship models in its signature collection.

As part of Tag's Carrera collection, which was created in 1963 as a tribute to the treacherous Carrera Panamericana race, each watch boasts a 44mm case and features that can be easily and quickly discerned by drivers at high speeds.

They also get brand's proprietary 168-component Calibre Heuer 02 movement, which includes a vertical clutch that improves the precision of start and stop functions, a column wheel that ensures the mechanism run smoothly, and a "turbocharged" 80-hour power reserve.

The standout piece is the black and rose gold example, priced at $6,570. The black ceramic bezel is filled with rose-gold-colored lacquer—a first for Tag Heuer— and the crown and push buttons are made from solid 18K rose gold.

The other three colorways, all of which are priced at $5,750, get either a deep blue dial with a matching ceramic bezel, a muted olive green dial with a stainless-steel bezel or a second sleek black dial with contrasting rhodium-plated hands and a stainless-steel bezel.

All four of the new Tag Heuer Carrera Sport Chronographs are available to purchase online now.