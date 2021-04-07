Tag Heuer Unveils Next-Generation Aquaracer Dive Watch
Tag Heuer is making a huge splash at the annual Watches and Wonder showcase with the next generation of its flagship Aquaracer diver's watch.
The model first launched in 1978 with a red 24-hour scale, prominent luminescent hour markers, and a rotating divers’ bezel. Since 1983, the model has included a unidirectional rotating bezel, a screw-down crown, water resistance up to 200 meters, luminous markings, a sapphire glass, and a double safety clasp.
The new Aquaracer 300 Professional launch collection upgrades those staple features. The basic form of the bezel is retained, but a scratch-resistant ceramic insert and fluting on each of the 12 facets makes it easier to grip. Embedded in the sapphire is a magnifying glass at 6 o'clock to make the date discernable from wide angles.
With legibility in mind, the Swiss watchmaker also widened the sword-shaped hour hand, narrowed the minutes hand, and applied contrasting blue and green Super-LumiNova coating on the hands and hour markers for extra contrast in low-light underwater conditions.
Every new Aquaracer model is is also thinner and lighter thanks to slimmed down cases, bezels and bracelets, as well as shorter lugs for a more ergonomic profile. There's also a throwback to the 2004 Aquaracer on the caseback—a old-school scaphander diving helmet motif.
As Hodinkee notes, the Aquaracer collection spans four 40mm references, three 36mm references, and one 40mm limited-edition that was inspired by the original 1978 model.
Priced from $2,800-$4,200, the new Tag Heuer Aquaracer collection goes on sale this June. The limited-edition model drops in September for $4,350.