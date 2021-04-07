Tag Heuer Unveils Next-Generation Aquaracer Dive Watch

Tag Heuer

Tag Heuer is making a huge splash at the annual Watches and Wonder showcase with the next generation of its flagship Aquaracer diver's watch.

The model first launched in 1978 with a red 24-hour scale, prominent luminescent hour markers, and a rotating divers’ bezel. Since 1983, the model has included a unidirectional rotating bezel, a screw-down crown, water resistance up to 200 meters, luminous markings, a sapphire glass, and a double safety clasp.

Tag Heuer

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The new Aquaracer 300 Professional launch collection upgrades those staple features. The basic form of the bezel is retained, but a scratch-resistant ceramic insert and fluting on each of the 12 facets makes it easier to grip. Embedded in the sapphire is a magnifying glass at 6 o'clock to make the date discernable from wide angles.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tag Heuer

With legibility in mind, the Swiss watchmaker also widened the sword-shaped hour hand, narrowed the minutes hand, and applied contrasting blue and green Super-LumiNova coating on the hands and hour markers for extra contrast in low-light underwater conditions.

Tag Heuer

Every new Aquaracer model is is also thinner and lighter thanks to slimmed down cases, bezels and bracelets, as well as shorter lugs for a more ergonomic profile. There's also a throwback to the 2004 Aquaracer on the caseback—a old-school scaphander diving helmet motif.

Tag Heuer

As Hodinkee notes, the Aquaracer collection spans four 40mm references, three 36mm references, and one 40mm limited-edition that was inspired by the original 1978 model.

Priced from $2,800-$4,200, the new Tag Heuer Aquaracer collection goes on sale this June. The limited-edition model drops in September for $4,350.