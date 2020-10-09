Tag Heuer Brings Back Racy Monaco Timepieces for 2020

The made-for-motorsports timepiece worn by Steve McQueen in "Le Mans" gets a stainless steel strap for the first time in decades.

Tag Heuer celebrated the Monaco's 50th anniversary in 2019 with five updates on the square-cased timepiece made famous by Steve McQueen in the classic racing movie Le Mans. They must've sold well, because the made-for-motorsport model is back in three variants for 2020.

The biggest development doesn't apply to the watch itself, but the strap. For the first time in two decades, the Monaco is getting a stainless steel bracelet that draws on the H-shaped design originally featured on the 1970s-era examples. The three-row band is wider at the lugs and tapers where it wraps around the wrist for improved comfort. The horizontal bars are connected with smaller horizontal links, and a butterfly clasp appears with an engraved TAG Heuer shield.

The stainless steel bracelet is available with either an all-black dial or a red, white and blue dial. Both get a sunray-brushed treatment, square counters at the 3 and 9 o’clock, and a red central chronograph seconds hand. Alternatively, the black dial is also available with a black alligator leather strap.

All are powered by Tag's 168-component Calibre 02 automatic movement with an 80-hour power reserve, the same mechanism featured in the Swiss watchmaker's recently unveiled Carrera Chronograph collection. Other similarities shared across the latest Monaco range included beveled and domed sapphire crystal, a sapphire case back, glow-in-the-dark rhodium plated indexes and hands, and 100 meters of water resistance.

While these watches are a continuation of the Monaco as a revived staple in the Tag Heuer lineup, they follow the Grand Prix De Monaco Historique, an exclusive bauble that was limited to 1,000 pieces.

The black Monacos are available now with stainless steel and leather straps for $6,750 and $6,350, respectively. The blue Monaco arrives in 2021 with an unspecified price.