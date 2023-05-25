The Best Memorial Day Weekend Deals for Menswear, Gear, Home Goods & More

Shop and save big this holiday weekend.

(Bespoke Post)

The unofficial start to summer beckons, but first, let’s consider what you’ll be wearing the rest of the season ahead. Or where you’ll be lounging, or how you’ll outfit your home (it’s all on the table). And before you fire up the grill and crack open one of summer’s best beers, set aside some extra time to shop and save big. And when we say big, we mean it.

Deals abound on everything from home goods to accessories, menswear, rugged boots, classic shirting and more, whether you’re on the hunt for a blazer from Todd Snyder or stylish boots from Huckberry. These savings won’t last forever, so save big over the holiday weekend while you still can.

Adidas: Take an extra 30% off stylish sneakers and apparel with the code SAVINGS through May 30th. Shop here.

More Maxim Videos

Air and Anchor: Save 15% sitewide on stylish men’s jewelry with the code HELLO15, plus free shipping on orders over $125. Shop here.

Amazon: Get up to 30% off Amazon brands for a limited time only. Shop here.

Apple: Save as much as 40% on 2nd-generation AirPods, among other deals, this weekend via Amazon. Shop here.

Beam: Use the code MDW23 for 20% off your order, and save up to 40% with Subscribe & Save. Shop here.

(Bespoke Post)

Bespoke Post: Take up to 40% off the best menswear and gear on the market this weekend only. Shop here.

Best Buy: Get 40% off select major appliances this weekend. Shop here.

BioLite: Get up to 25% off sitewide through May 29th at the popular outdoor adventure brand. Shop here.

(Brooklinen)

Brooklinen: Take 20% off all items from the popular home goods and bedding company. Shop here.

Casper: Get 20% off all mattresses, pillows and sheets at the fan favorite retailer. Shop here.

(Cole Haan)

Cole Haan: Take up to 50% off sneakers, dress shoes, sneaker boots and much more. Shop here.

FOCO: Use the code PATRIOTIC20 to get 20% off stylish team apparel and gear. Shop here.

END. Clothing: Take as much as 60% off high fashion essentials and designer clothing. Shop here.

Everlane: Get 70% off sustainable, minimal menswear from the modern San Francisco brand. Shop here.

Florsheim: Take 20% off sitewide with code FMF3 through May 29th. Shop here.

(Floyd Home)

Floyd: Take up to 30% off sitewide on furniture, home goods and more. Shop here.

J. Crew: Take 40% off your purchase, and an extra 50% off sale items, with code WEEKEND. Shop here.

Lee: Take an extra 30% off sale styles with code MEMDAY. Shop here.

(Huckberry)

Huckberry: Get up to 30% off sitewide on the best menswear and gear on the market. Shop here.

Lands’ End: Save as much as 75% through May 26th, with deals on swimwear, beach gear and more. Shop here.

Menlo Club: Use the code FOURMENLOTB to take 75% off styles like the brand’s Hiker Jacket and more. Other discount codes include THREEMENLOTB, TWOMENLOTB and ONEMENLOTB to save on polos, pants, blazers and more. Shop here.

MeUndies: Get 50% off sitewide, with styles available for him and her. Shop here.

Mugsy Jeans: Shop the brand’s sitewide sale to save as much as 20% on bundle orders over $300. Shop here.

Nike: Use the code CAMPNIKE for 20% off select styles. Shop here.

Nisolo: Use the code SUMMER25 for an additional 25% off select sale styles at the rugged-meets-refined, sustainable footwear brand. Shop here.

No Days Wasted: Take 30% off supplement orders of more than $100 sitewide, no code needed. Shop here.

State and Liberty: Use the code S&L3 to get 10% off your order of 3 dress shirts, plus free shipping. Shop here.

(Taylor Stitch)

Taylor Stitch: Save big on the brand’s Last Call section, with deals up to 30% off (no code required), plus 20% off sitewide. Shop here.

The Tie Bar: Get up to 50% off stylish summer wedding essentials. Shop here.

Tomahawk Shades: Use the code MDW50 to get 50% off sitewide. Shop here.

(Todd Snyder)

Todd Snyder: Get up to 70% off the designer’s famed basics, tailoring, everyday essentials and more. Shop here.

Tommy John: Get 30% off orders of $150 or more sitewide. Shop here.

UNTUCKit: Through May 30th, take 25% off sitewide and storewide, no code necessary. Shop here.

Western Rise: Take 30% off sitewide (with the exception of the Evolution Pant) at the rugged performance menswear brand. Shop here.

WOLACO: Buy any two items of durable workout gear and get 20% off sitewide, no code needed. Shop here.