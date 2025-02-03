The Best Menswear & Gear Deals From Huckberry’s Winter Sale

Take up to 40 percent off these Huckberry favorites.

If adventure is calling your name this season, it’s best to heed the call — with the proper gear close at hand, of course. Trekking far afield (and even across town) calls for tough stuff to handle winter’s worst, and it’s a known fact that Huckberry delivers that gear.

That also means that it’s best not to miss your window of opportunity to score on hard-working waxed jackets, stylish chinos, sturdy leather boots, everyday carry essentials and more. Make your mark by shopping Huckberry’s Annual Winter Sale, now through February 6th. Here are a few can’t-miss deals to help you beat Old Man Winter.

Flint and Tinder Wool-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

The best-selling product all-time at Huckberry? The Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket (done up with a flannel lining). This version, although offered in more limited colors, is lined in even warmer wool, yet boasts the same sturdy waxed exterior for weather resistance. $286, was $358

Flint and Tinder Everyday Stretch Denim

What pairs better with a tough-as-nails trucker jacket than expertly cut and sewn blue jeans? Particularly from Flint and Tinder, the quality and design hold up, especially for a sale price below $50. $49, was $98

Whiskey Peaks Half Dome Heavy Bottom Whiskey Glasses

A day’s adventure in the field or on the slopes is best capped off with a fine dram of whiskey, and the Whiskey Peaks series of handsome glasses celebrates U.S. national parks in elegant, outdoor-inspired fashion. $28, was $40

Rhodes Footwear Boone Lug Chelsea Boots

Refined Chelsea boots are always a wise footwear decision except in the worst weather, but when a pair gets a souped-up lug sole, they’re an even better bet. These are billed by Huckberry as having “the same supple leather and handmade craftsmanship Rhodes is known for,” and it’s a safe bet they’ll live up to that high standard. $165, was $275

Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Hooded Waxed Trucker Jacket

If dependable outerwear is what your wardrobe needs, look no further than a waxed jacket from Flint and Tinder. This new option for 2025 updates F&T’s classic silhouette with a lined hood for even more weather-ready performance. $229, was $328

GORUCK GR1 Backpack

Whether zipping across town or trekking around the globe, a dependable backpack is a must. And GORUCK makes one of the finest on the market, built with reliable Special Forces-grade materials. $276, was $345

Proof Rover EDC Pants

Think of the items you can’t leave the house without, and then think of the proper way to carry them. A field jacket surely comes to mind, but what about pants packed with sleek, hidden pockets and sturdy hardware? Huckberry’s Proof line delivers the good with comfort, style and utility in mind. $64, was $128

Relwen Quilted Trap Blazer

With inspiration drawn from military styles and old-school hunting jackets, Relwen gear is a perfect match for Huckberry. This quilted version of a blazer boasts the charm of a sportcoat, but the build of an outdoor jacket, and should be worn as such this winter. $262, was $328