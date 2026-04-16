The Coolest Timepieces (So Far) From Watches & Wonders 2026

Standout offerings from Tag Heuer, Rolex, Panerai and more highlight the Geneva extravaganza.

(IWC Schaffhausen/Panerai/Tag Heuer/Courtesy of Watchmakers)

In a typical week or month, a distinctive array of new timepieces hit the market, but no other week offers quite as much fanfare, as many sights to behold, as Geneva’s Watches and Wonders. As much a roadmap for the present and future of the watch industry as a chance to “ooh” and “ahh” over the latest and greatest, the event serves as part spectacle, part of-the-moment guide to the industry’s major players.

Bold releases, much-hyped offerings, at-times curious updates to classic silhouettes and a healthy dose of online chatter accompany the annual event, but a few timepieces deliver style that’s a cut above the rest for your wrist game (provided your budget allows, that is). The world’s biggest watchmakers came correct this year, from Rolex to Panerai, at least so far: These are some of the most eye-catching, coolest timepieces from Watches and Wonders.

Tag Heuer Monaco Chronograph 2026

(Tag Heuer)

The Tag Heuer Monaco Chronograph has abundant racing heritage built into its performance-minded DNA, and as the watchmaker said, the timepiece “returns in a newly refined form,” namely featuring a 39mm Grade 5 titanium case and a redesigned, more legible dial. The 80-hour power reserve of its in-house Calibre TH20-11 movement also boasts a historically inspired bi-compax layout for a tastefully retooled take on a classic. The sunburst green option is but one of a trio of offerings, including a dial inspired by Steve McQueen’s original Monaco. Starting at $9,350

IWC Pilot Venturer Vertical Drive

(IWC Schaffhausen)

IWC might have struck gold with the timing of its latest tool watch release, a next-gen offering built to go into space and boasting inspiration taken from astronaut space suits and gloves. Perhaps most remarkable is the patent-pending rotating bezel, which offers control of all aspects of the watch, while other functions can be used thanks to a rocker switch on the side of the dial.

The timepiece is crafted from uniquely durable, lightweight white zirconium oxide ceramic and proprietary Ceratanium, and even received spaceflight certification from IWC partner Vast, the organization behind next-generation space stations. $28,200

Rolex Oyster Perpetual 100

(Rolex)

A century of Rolex watchmaking inspiration is being celebrated in ways both subtle and more eye-catching, as watch experts weigh in on the latest from “The Crown.” Of the revamped Oyster Perpetual (which pays homage to the first waterproof wristwatch on the market), Paul Altieri of luxury resale site Bob’s Watches calls the 41mm Oyster Perpetual “one of the clearest statements of heritage Rolex has ever made.”

The distinctive ‘100 Years’ marking at 6-o’clock makes a bold statement, as does the numeral 100 on its winding crown, while the timepiece is also bolstered by signature Rolex green accents. $9,650

Panerai Luminor 31 Giorni PAM01631

(Panerai)

Panerai has long hung its hat on both extreme durability in the field and a luxurious presence on one’s wrist, with extended power reserve watches at the core of the field-ready Luminor lineup. Yet, the Italian watchmaker has managed to go even longer with its latest, putting seven years of research into the astonishing 31-day power reserve of the Giorni PAM01631.

Crafted from proprietary gold and copper alloy known as Panerai Goldtech, the watch also offers an expert, precisely skeletonized view of the hand-wound P.2031/S movement within. Price available upon request (limited to 200 pieces)

Tudor Monarch 2026

(Tudor)

Tudor isn’t the only watchmaker with a century’s worth of timekeeping prowess to celebrate. And while the company might have been founded by Hans Wilsdorf, the father of Rolex, there are enough points of distinction to make Tudor a collector’s favorite. While this year’s Watches and Wonders releases also include a host of updates to the Black Bay lineup, it’s a new one-off that might prove most appealing for fans of Tudor. The Monarch blends the refined with the ever-so-slightly rugged, offering a pleasing 39mm vertically brushed dial with a mix of Arabic and Roman numerals for a surprisingly playful, dressy touch (Tudor calls the dial “enigmatic”).

Its distinctive MT5662-2U caliber movement is Master Chronometer certified by METAS, and as with other Tudor watches, the Monarch should prove slightly more accessible in terms of inventory and price than Rolex. $5,875