The Huckberry x Johnny Cash Collection Is A Sartorial Salute To A Country Legend

Featuring blacked-out takes on Western-style snap shirts and Flint and Tinder’s waxed trucker jacket.

Americana retailer Huckberry is celebrating the Man in Black with an exclusive Huckberry x Johnny Cash Collection that’s packed with pieces inspired by the country music icon.

Described by Huckberry as “a man of striking contradiction,” and “a rebel with a heart of gold,” the menswear brand pored over the extensive archives of the Estate of Johnny Cash to get right to the heart of the matter in terms of both menswear and a rugged, fitting tribute to an American iconoclast.

Huckberry is, of course, known in its own for its exceptional Flint and Tinder workwear as well as cold-weather collections with the likes of Relwen, among other fall style staples, and the collection features several Huckberry standards done up in Cash’s signature dark hues.

Huckberry even took a tour of the Cash Cabin led by the singer-songwriter’s son, John Carter Cash, and the just-released Huckberry x Johnny Cash Collection even takes into account inspiration from handwritten lyrics and other mementos.

The Huckberry x Johnny Cash Collection serves up a classic snap Western shirt in Cash’s signature black, along with a darkened version of the company’s iconic Flint and Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket.

Huckberry did its very best to pay tribute to a man of contradiction and faith all in one, the company said. Huckberry’s Corey Brown, writing in the Huckberry Journal, noted the collection is as fitting a nod as possible to Cash. “When it came to his work, Johnny followed his own compass, never the crowd, which is why his legacy endures today,” Brown writes. “That same spirit inspires us at Huckberry, and it’s what we celebrate in this special collection with the Man in Black.”

The offering builds off more than just the Cash signature of a crisp black buttondown shirt: A chain-stitched hat and a series of graphic T-shirts, along with a Johnny Cash-inspired take on a Huckberry hoodie, make up the casually rugged core of the Huckberry x Johnny Cash Collection, while a black blanket liner and embroidered inner media pocket add Cash-certified character to the capsule’s Flint and Tinder trucker jacket. The collection is rounded out in fine form by custom black denim, and each piece speaks to the idea that a signature look can endure long after a legend moves on. Shop the limited-edition Huckberry x Johnny Cash Collection online now while supplies last.

