The Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG ‘Black Toe Reimagined’ Finally Drops For NBA All-Star Weekend

Featuring a cosign from rapper Travis Scott.

(Nike)

Plenty of Air Jordan sneaker releases come with tons of hype and fanfare, but few have been as hotly anticipated as the Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG “Black Toe,” a fresh take on a classic with a hyped release date. That release date? NBA All-Star Weekend, a fitting mecca for all things sneakers and style.

(Nike)

New images of the covetable set of kicks just dropped, with rapper Travis Scott sporting the shoe in one image. The planned All-Star Weekend drop is a fitting crescendo after several fits and starts following an originally planned October 2024 release date. They were originally set to hit shelves back on October 18th, with glimpses of the sneakers dropping on social media accounts as far back as mid-2023. In fact, according to Hypebeast, rumors had chased the release of the fresh-looking high-tops since late 2022.

(Nike)

In the meantime, sneakers like the Air Jordan XXXIX have dropped, along with a “Year of the Snake” collection and of course, the Air Jordan Holiday lineup (which the High OG Reimagined version was slated to join). All the classic hallmarks of the Air Jordan 1 High are present, including MJ’s iconic red-black-and-white color scheme, a la the Chicago Bulls. This time around, “Air Jordan” branding at the heel adds a design swerve sneakerheads will surely appreciate. Helpfully (or perhaps unhelpfully for those looking to snag a pair), these sneakers are priced more than fairly at $180.

As Hypebeast further reported at the time rumors first dropped, the sneakers carry on the Jordan tradition of tweaking a classic, noting the sneaker legends have “shown an increased willingness to play with material composition in its forthcoming 2024 lineup.” In fact, the release of the latest twist on the Air Jordan 1 High OG was at one point postponed indefinitely late last year, bringing hype to a fever pitch.

(Nike)

And in yet another swerve, the latest set of classic Nike sneakers was then set to go on sale on February 1st. So, February 15th it is, with sneakerheads and sports enthusiasts eagerly awaiting these jealousy-inducing kicks.