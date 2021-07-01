The RealReal Opens Luxury Watch Vault for Ultimate Collectors' Sale

Prepare to bid on (or at least ogle) some of the rarest timepieces in the game.
Real Real Watch Vault Promo

Spend any time collecting the finest watches on the planet, and staggering price tags quickly become the norm. But dig a little deeper (quite literally into the Watch Vault) at luxury consignment site The RealReal and prices start to look a little less intimidating.

The RealReal Watch Vault Sale launches Monday, July 5, and it’s a fittingly limited-edition way to add some serious flash and meticulous construction to your timepiece collection. 

More than 25 watches of the rarest sort imaginable are on sale, with enough variety to please even the most discerning timepiece collector.

We picked five favorite watches from The Real Real’s Watch Vault. If you’re lucky, you’ll be able to call one of these your own soon enough.

The Five Best Watches from The Real Real Watch Vault

Rolex Day Date

Rolex Day Date

Diamond markings characterize this iconic and visually striking Rolex watch, with the sort of timeless appeal that’s as instantly recognizable in 2021 as it was in decades past. $25,895

Hublot Bigger Bang Tourbillon

Hublot Bigger Bang Tourbillon

Hublot has a knack for quite literally going big and bold with its array of out-of-this-world watches. The Bigger Bang, with a price tag to match is one of just 18. You’ll be in rarified air if you manage to score this watch from The Real Real. $56,500

Cartier Santos-Dumont Skeleton

Cartier Santos-Dumont Skeleton

Named for the aviator Alberto Santos Dumont, this skeleton watch practically belongs in a category all to itself. The craftsmanship involved in this intricate watch is among the most precise on the planet, and the titanium case adds some edgy appeal alongside the black alligator leather strap. $29,495

Audemars Piguet Jules Audemars Tourbillon Chronograph

Audemars Piquet Jules Audemars Tourbillon Chronograph

Unless you’re Jay-Z or another similarly minded mogul, this Audemars Piguet icon might be out of reach. It’s a living display of the pinnacle of watchmaking excellent, and if we had to guess, we’d wager someone’s going to be the very lucky new owner of this timepiece. $141,995

Christophe Claret Kantharos

Christophe Claret Kantharos

Press the single pusher on this complex, nuanced timepiece, and you’ll hear the sound of a cathedral gong. It’s a fittingly reverent touch that elevates this handsome watch even further above mere mortal timepieces. Shop accordingly. $44,750

