These Filson Outerwear Picks Are Winter Style Essentials

The iconic Pacific Northwest outfitter serves up durable waxed jackets, luxe fur-collar coats, sturdy winter parkas and more.

(FIlson)

Winter’s worst weather, and even the daily grind, calls for the proper approach in your menswear wardrobe: Simply build around one truly great winter coat to win the day. That coat comes in a variety of forms, from the erstwhile parka to the tough-as-nails waxed trucker jacket, and Filson has the whole lot covered this season.

Filson outerwear can assuredly be trusted “in any weather,” as the outfitter sagely notes. More than 120 years of experience in crafting some of the strongest outerwear on the planet helps see to that heritage, and many of Filson’s silhouettes harken back a century ago, to when the Seattle-based company helped outfit prospectors braving the treacherous Pacific Northwest.

You can even pair your new favorite jacket with hearty Filson x Blundstone boots or take a high-fashion approach with Filson x Junya Watanabe. While your holiday to-do list hopefully will prove more fruitful than treacherous, outerwear options abound from Filson in matters of absurdly rugged performance and style this season.

Filson Reversible Pile Fleece Jacket

(Filson)

The fleece jacket is all grown up, complete with a surprisingly stylish yet high-performing blend of ripstop nylon on one side, and cozy fleece on the other. When your next winter outing calls for a grab-and-go jacket, one you needn’t fuss over, reach for this casually cool fleece option from Filson. $199

Filson Mackinaw Wool Jac-Shirt

(Filson)

Not every winter day brings with it a blizzard bearing down. For layering up atop a henley or a chambray shirt during an upstate retreat, look towards the humble yet hard-working hybrid design of the shirt jacket. Filson uses extra-thick Mackinaw Wool that should prove warm and insulating even when wet. $329

Filson Down Cruiser Parka

(Filson)

At times, your outerwear rotation can do with plenty of bells and whistles, like a host of handy everyday carry pockets, a large adjustable hood and a sturdy waxed finish to repel snow and wind. Add in warm down filling and fashion it all from Filson’s classically rugged Otter Green waxed fabric, and you’ve got a winter parka cut out for anything. $699

Filson Down Bomber Jacket

(Filson)

The military performance of the bomber jacket fuses with Filson’s no-nonsense, signature waxed cotton exterior and a 650-fill power insulated build. Even the pockets are lined in wool for the utmost in casually rugged warmth, and the silhouette is especially apt at wearing with indigo denim jeans and brown leather moc toe boots. $459

Filson Tin Cloth Short Lined Cruiser Jacket

(Filson)

Filson says its take on the trucker jacket, the Cruiser Jacket fashioned from its famously strong yet supple water-resistant Tin Cloth fabric, is ” often imitated and never replicated,” and they’re largely correct. Water, wind and rain are no match for this tough-as-nails jacket which is especially appealing in a whiskey-esque shade of Dark Tan. $359

Filson Mackinaw Wool Cruiser Jacket

(Filson)

The Mackinaw Cruiser Jacket, which lands somewhere between a field coat and a trucker jacket, has been a Filson staple since it was patented in 1914. The same heritage holds steadfast today, built from thick 100% virgin wool with weather-resistant properties and sewn-in-Seattle pedigree. $599

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Maxim may receive an affiliate commission.