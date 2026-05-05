This Luxe Patek Philippe Watch Tracks Sunrises & Sunsets In Celestial Fashion

The new 6105G expands the atelier’s Celestial collection with an all-new caliber movement.

(Patek Philippe)

The wonderment of the night sky and its many curiosities take on new meaning in the hands of legendary luxury horologist Patek Philippe, with the Grand Complications ref. 6105G Celestial Watch displaying an otherworldly sense of presence.

(Patek Philippe)

The watchmaker, especially known for its heirloom-worthy watches and a slew of timepieces (and pocket watches) that have fetched exorbitant secondary market prices, calls its latest ultra-rare release a “futurist-inspired Celestial.” The timepiece joins the likes of the Grand Complications Celestial 6102P platinum watch, featuring moon phase disks and a sky chart in rather improbable fashion, while the latest watch (in its simplest description) can track both the sunrise and the sunset.

(Patek Philippe)

Its white gold case looks to space modules for inspiration, while the dial nods to Patek’s home of Geneva in featuring a view of the night sky from the famed watchmaking hub itself. As the horologist notes, more than five years of development marked the pursuit of perfection behind its all-new 240 C LU CL LCSO caliber, which can also track the movement from summer time to winter time. The watch made its debut at international horology extravaganza Watches and Wonders 2026, which notably featured a plethora of the coolest watches of the year on offer.

(Patek Philippe)

Of late, other watchmakers, like the more field and adventure-minded watch producers at Bremont, have also announced plans to venture into the great beyond via horology. In Bremont’s case, the British watchmaker announced plans to send the first British watch to the moon. The new Grand Complications ref. 6105G Celestial Watch is more grounded in matters of space-ready performance, but still features an impressive (and rather beastly) 47mm polished and sandblasted white gold case accented by patterns on the case flanks nodding to space modules.

(Patek Philippe)

The solid caseback also takes its cues from space modules, while the lovely and elegant front dial uses a date feature marked by a red varnished hand for a further dash of delicate horological detail. The skeletonized and varnished hours and minutes hands appear in white, tracking the sunrise and sunset across the day, noted through North, South, East and West letter markings. It comes together in a fashion that’s more easily legible than one might think at first glance, as Patek Philippe notes the dial works in harmony to display the “exact configuration of the sky in the northern hemisphere.”

(Patek Philippe)

In achieving this rare (and expensive) horological feat, Patek Philippe has filed six patent-pending applications. Accordingly, it’s not yet readily available how many such watches might be produced per year, although consider the number remarkably small. Dreaming of the starry skies above is one thing, but dreaming of the Grand Complications ref. 6105G Celestial Watch comes at price of nearly $438,000. Find out more online now at Patek Philippe.