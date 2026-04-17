Bremont Is Sending Its Supernova Chronograph To The Moon

Bremont announced plans to become the first British watch brand on the moon during Watches & Wonders 2026.

(Bremont)

Bremont watches tend to be famously field-ready, built for the jungle and the ocean as much as hard-won pursuits on land, but the British watchmaker has its sights set on the lunar frontier with the debut of its Bremont Supernova Chronograph.

(Bremont)

Part of a plethora of eye-catching timepieces and among the coolest watches released this week at Watches & Wonders, the Bremont Supernova Chronograph joins the likes of IWC’s Pilot Venturer Vertical Drive, which received spaceflight certification from commercial space travel partner Vast. The timing is serendipitous perhaps on the heels of the cultural moment that was the NASA mission “Artemis II,” as Bremont debuts its own “groundbreaking collaboration with the American aerospace company Astrolab.

(Bremont)

The watch is set to fly on Astrolab’s FLIP (FLEXLunar Innovation Platform) rover, with plans for a summer 2026 landing on the lunar south pole via Astrobotic’s Griffin Mission One (also known as Griffin-1). The offering expands on the “Sea, Air and Land” focus of Bremont, which lately has gone the ultra-minimal route with the sleek Bremont Terra Nova Jumping Hours, as well as more maximalist with the Dubai Watch Week debut of a skeletonized GMT monopusher last fall.

(Bremont)

The watch breaks entirely new ground in the world of lunar exploration, Bremont notes, and comes as NASA looks to establish boundaries for a Coordinated Lunar Time, the company said. The watch is going where no British timepiece has gone before, with a caveat: The Bremont Supernova Chronograph will be permanently placed on the moon, the adventure-ready horologist said. “For the first time, a watch will not just accompany a space mission — it will remain on the lunar surface as a lasting artefact, marking a new milestone in humanity’s presence beyond Earth,” Bremont explained. Naturally, what the two companies call a “ruthless testing program” awaits the timepiece, which boasts a more conventional integrated sport bracelet and 904L stainless steel construction.

(Bremont)

The watch (which joins the air-minded Altitude line plus the ocean-focused Supermarine and the field-tested Terra Nova series) boasts what Bremont calls “a distinctly futuristic aesthetic,” expanding on its 41mm build with a three-dimensional case design and decahedral black ceramic bezel for lightweight durability and performance. In dreaming up the visually appealing dial, the horologist looked to the skies, taking design cues from spacecraft solar arrays and solar sail panels, while white Super‑LumiNova gives the dial a celestial blue glow.

A 62-hour power reserve guides the moon mission-ready timepiece and its chronometer-rated BC77 movement, and the watch gets a further dash of utility thanks to a quick-release integrated rubber strap in addition to its rugged-yet-sporty integrated steel bracelet. The ambitious milestone signals a new chapter for Bremont as it looks to the starry skies, the company said. “We are incredibly excited by the prospect of becoming the first British watch brand in history to go to the Moon and stay there indefinitely,” said Davide Cerrato, CEO of Bremont. To add a piece of lunar-inspired history to your watch collection, head to Bremont, where pricing starts at about $8,849 for the rubber strap version of the daring Bremont Supernova Chronograph.