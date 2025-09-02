This Zenith Chronomaster Sport Watch Features A One-of-A-Kind Meteorite Dial

With a distinct geometric pattern on each dial, no two watches are alike.

(Zenith)

It’s as much what’s inside a timepiece as what can be seen in plain sight, but the newest Zenith Chronomaster Sport delivers a jaw-dropping blend of interior function and exterior form in a way that can only be described as galactic.

(Zenith)

While the newest sport watch from the iconic Swiss brand retains its signature three-chronograph sub-dial build, the dial itself takes things in an otherworldly direction. Its versatile 41mm stainless steel case is offset by real meteorite with a grey dial in a geometric pattern that’s distinctly different for each watch: No two watches are alike, and you might be hard-pressed to even encounter someone in the wild with such a visually appealing, limited-edition timepiece. As recently as earlier this year, Omega introduced a duo of meteorite-dial watches, and Bulova has also offered a limited-edition meteorite watch in the past.

(Zenith)

Rather remarkably, it’s far from the first time a Zenith watch has made use of meteorite: The company worked last fall with Hodinkee on a run of meteorite-dial watches, and this new timepiece retains “an elevated sporty-chic aesthetic,” the company said. The black ceramic bezel and its contrasting stainless steel case pair in elegant fashion with its light grey, anthracite and silver sub-dials, while its hour indices are tipped with luminescent markings for legibility in low-light conditions.

(Zenith)

With a seconds hand featuring a red tip (complemented by sub-dial counter hands also tipped in red), the watch is a study in both crisp minimalism and striking depth of field, as the dial shifts and pulses under different kinds of light. The classic “Zenith” logo rests under its 12-o’clock marking, while equally notable is the “El Primero 3600” designation, a nod to the near-legendary movement within the watch. The El Primero 3600 broke new ground upon its introduction decades ago, as the watchmaker notes it can measure and display up to 1/10th of a second in utterly precise fashion.

(Zenith)

Operating at a high frequency of 5Hz and featuring an impressive 60-hour power reserve, the 35-jewel movement is billed by Zenith as “the result of over 50 years in mastering the automatic high-frequency chronograph movement.” Indeed, it’s what’s within this watch that makes it as appealing as its ultra-rare meteorite dial exterior. As Zenith notes, this elegant timepiece ” takes precision timekeeping to a cosmic level.” Find yours now online at Zenith for $17,500 while inventory lasts.