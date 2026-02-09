Vacheron Constantin Adds To ‘Overseas’ Collection With Vivid Red Dial Tourbillon

This refined-yet-sporty titanium stunner is a worthy addition to any watch collection.

(Vacheron Constantin)

The world’s oldest watch manufacturer keeps on finding new ways to reinvent itself, namely by leaning on its flagship designs updated with lavish twists and turns, like the bold new Vacheron Constantin Overseas Tourbillon in a stunning new dial color.

(Vacheron Constantin)

The Vacheron Constantin Overseas Tourbillon builds off a decade of Overseas releases since the complication’s return in 2016,, while other releases in the lineup include the wildly complicated Vacheron Constantin Overseas Grand Complication Openface. That particular release included a perpetual calendar mechanism and tourbillon functionality, among other incredibly precise features in a luxury sport watch, but this new edition of the Overseas Tourbillion is slightly more straightforward. The watchmaker is, of course, also known for debuting what it called the “most complicated wristwatch in horological history” in recent years.

(Vacheron Constantin)

Of the Overseas Collection, the maison says it “conveys the spirit of travel” with a sense of “openness to the world,” reflected in a variety of chronograph, skeleton and dual-time watches, along with a glamourous series of jewel-finished watches.

(Vacheron Constantin)

The most striking feature of the new Vacheron Constantin Overseas Tourbillon is a first-of-its-kind (for the watchmaker) ruby red dial with vivid, rich color that allows its indices and the skeleton tourbillon complication to shine. Fashioned from grade 5 titanium, the dial clocks in a robust 42.5mm while the dial remains noticeably slim at 10.39mm (every last detail counts, according to Vacheron Constantin).

The tourbillon rests impressively in a Maltese cross-inspired cage, while its peripheral weight is crafted from delicate 22-karat 3N yellow gold visible through a visually striking open caseback. Three interchangeable straps, including its grade 5 titanium bracelet and two more sport-forward rubber straps (one in a vibrant ruby red hue to match the dial) offer maximum versatility for the watch.

(Vacheron Constantin)

And with its price available upon request, making the most out of the luxurious Vacheron Constantin Overseas Tourbillon should be top priority. And while it’s not yet known how many editions of this luxe watch the maison will produce, one imagines the number, like the timepiece itself, should prove rather slim.

(Vacheron Constantin)

A three-day-plus power reserve in-house automatic caliber 2160 movement drives the watch within. And as with all things compact yet tasteful, the movement also clocks in at an ultra-slim 5.65mm. With its combination of sleek, dressy indices and its striking tourbillon complication, the haute horologist calls the Vacheron Constantin Overseas Tourbillon a “tribute to the spirit of travel,” with an overall design that “elegantly combines a Haute Horlogerie complication with a sporty aesthetic.” If that sounds like an appealing addition to your watch collection, inquire within at Vacheron Constantin for further details.