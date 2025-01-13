Why It’s A Great Time To Buy A Pre-Owned Rolex, Patek Philippe Or Audemars Piguet Watch

(Bob's Watches)

The luxury watch secondary market is arguably hotter than ever, and it might also be easier than ever to get in on the horological action in 2025, according to a new report from the Bloomberg Subdial Watch Index. The report shows plummeting prices last year for covetable styles from Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet, and there’s never been a better time to buy, said Paul Altieri, founder and CEO of luxury watch resale market Bob’s Watches.

(Bob’s Watches)

A near six percent overall price drop last year among those three flagship watchmakers speaks to a post-pandemic change of pace, Altieri says. “The recent dip in pre-owned Rolex and Patek Philippe prices is part of a natural market correction,” he told Maxim. “The pandemic years drove prices to unprecedented highs, and now we’re seeing things normalize as the market stabilizes.”

(Bob’s Watches)

Pricing for both Patek and AP timepieces dipped by a combined 11.5 percent, according to the Subdial Watch Index report from Bloomberg. The dip in pricing also comes as Rolex models like the “Root Beer” and “Pepsi” editions surged in popularity in 2024, according to a recent report from Bob’s Watches. And as far as new timepieces are concerned, the fact that Rolex is raising watch prices in 2025 might mean it makes more sense to buy a pre-owned luxury watch now.

(Patek Philippe)

The pricing dip harkens back about three years, following the pandemic boom among watch collectors. And in 2025, highly agreeable prices for iconic models present a prime opportunity for buyers and enthusiasts to bolster their watch collection, Altieri said.

(Rolex Submariner/Courtesy of Bob’s Watches)

“For collectors and buyers, this is a great moment to find value in iconic models like the [Rolex] Submariner or Patek Nautilus,” he noted, adding that “prices may have softened, but the long-term appeal and value of these brands remain as strong as ever.”

(Audemars Piguet)

Even previously unattainable models like the AP Royal Oak might prove accessible, thanks to that 7.5 percent dip in pricing among pre-owned Audemars Piguet timepieces. It certainly doesn’t hurt that a watch from a company like Rolex or Patek Philippe carries with it plenty of history, style and precision, Altieri notes.

(Bob’s Watches)

“At the end of the day, luxury watches are more than investments — they’re timeless pieces of craftsmanship and history,” the watch expert said. Striking while the iron is hot, particularly if you want a grail-worthy watch, certainly takes on a whole new meaning as 2025 rolls on in earnest.