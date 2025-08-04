Why The Rolex Daytona ‘Le Mans’ Is The Coolest Watch Money Can’t Buy

The ultra-rare “off-catalog” model is only available to top-echelon celebs and VIPs.

Courtesy Bob’s Watches

In the already rarefied world of the most exclusive examples of Rolex watches are some that are essentially impossible for mere mortals to acquire at any price: the near-mythical “off-catalog” models. Perhaps the best known example of these timepieces, which are never officially put up for sale by the storied Swiss watchmaker, but only offered to the very top echelon of VIPs, is the Rolex “Rainbow” Daytona. However, even more elusive, and therefore desirable, than that is the “Le Mans” Daytona. Unlike the “Rainbow,” which is set with dozens of multicolored gemstones, the “Le Mans” is a much more subtle flex. Those in the know, however, realize its true worth, and that its value lies partly in the fact that its attractions are less flamboyant.

Courtesy Bob’s Watches

It was first produced, in extremely limited numbers, in 2023 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race, which Rolex has sponsored since 2001 as Exclusive Major Partner and Official Timepiece. Le Mans is one of the world’s most prestigious motorsports races, second only to the Monaco Grand Prix in importance and status.

Courtesy Bob’s Watches

Inspired by the iconic, vintage “Paul Newman” Daytonas, the “Le Mans” features a “reverse panda” dial, square-serifed indices on the subdials, and a black-ceramic tachymeter bezel with a special red “100” marking. This model continues Rolex’s tradition of evolving the Cosmograph Daytona, with the white gold version replaced by a yellow gold model in 2024 and a rose gold version quietly spotted earlier this year.

Courtesy Bob’s Watches

“Retail pricing doesn’t really exist for off-catalog models, so experts can only speculate what the extremely privileged clients who get to purchase them are asked to pay,” notes Paul Altieri, founder and CEO of Bob’s Watches, who is one of the world’s top Rolex collectors. However, on the extremely rare occasions when a “Le Mans” is made available on the secondary market, the yellow gold models have sold for around $250,000 and up.

Courtesy Bob’s Watches

So who gets to own a “Le Mans”? Celebrities, mostly: Leo DiCaprio (white gold), Tom Brady (white gold), Mark Zuckerberg (yellow gold), Michael Jordan (white gold), Mark Wahlberg (white gold), LeBron James (yellow gold), Roger Federer (yellow gold), John Mayer (white gold), Lionel Messi (white gold), Orlando Bloom (white gold), Kevin Hart (yellow gold), Tommy Hilfiger (white gold), and Sir Jackie Stewart (yellow gold) have all been seen wearing one.

“As a collector, I am mainly focused on vintage pieces,” Altieri tells us, “but once in a while a modern Rolex comes along that is so beautiful and rare that I will buy it not only to wear personally, but to someday add the many other iconic watches in my collection. And the ‘Le Mans’ is definitely one of them. It truly deserves a place in the Rolex pantheon, much more so than the Rainbow, in my opinion.”