October 1, 2021

World's Most Expensive Rolex Resurfaces for First Time in 4 Years

A $17.7 million Rollie once owned by Paul Newman is on display at the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
Author:
Publish date:
paul-newman-rolex-1

In 2017, a Rolex Daytona owned by legendary movie star and avid race car driver Paul Newman made history with a $17,752,500 sale. The record-setting Rollie promptly disappeared from the public view...until now. 

Hypebeast reports that the Rolex “Paul Newman” Daytona Ref 6239 has resurfaced at the brand new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. 

The ubiquitous Swiss watchmaker is reportedly a "Founding Supporter" of the museum dedicated to showcasing the cultural and historical impact of movies. As such, Rolex worked with the private owner to put the famous Newman Daytona on display. 

The Newman Daytona was once the most expensive watch ever sold, full-stop. A Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime usurped that title in 2019 at the biennial Only Watch charity auction, where MB&F's Panda bear-shaped bauble is on the docket this year. 

paul-newman-rolex-3

But the Newman Daytona still reigns as the most expensive Rolex ever sold. Catch it while you still can at the Academy Museum's permanent Rolex Gallery. 

No image description

paul-newman-rolex-2
Style

World's Most Expensive Rolex Resurfaces for First Time in 4 Years

21 seconds ago
Tom Brady Tampa Bay Buccaneers Promo (1)
Sports

NFL Week 4: MaximBet's Betting Odds and Predictions

21 seconds ago
Miller Lite Championship Rings Promo
Food & Drink

How to Score Free Beer for Life From Miller Lite With An Instagram Photo

55 minutes ago
Rolls-Royce Ghost Promo
Rides

Rolls-Royce Announces Plans to Go All-Electric By 2030

1 hour ago
Tika Camaj Promo
Entertainment

Meet Victoria's Secret Model and Influencer Tika Camaj

1 hour ago
eminem-moms-spaghetti-GettyImages-1343911666
Entertainment

Eminem Personally Serves First Customers at His New Detroit Restaurant

19 hours ago
dave-chappelle-the-closer
Entertainment

Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Disney+ in October

23 hours ago
MB&F Panda Promo
Gear

MB&F's New Panda Luxury Watch Benefits a Good Cause

Sep 30, 2021
Aerial view of Dubai prominently featuring Burj Khalifa.
Travel

This Stunning Photo Book Takes You Inside the Wonders of Dubai

Sep 30, 2021