World's Most Expensive Rolex Resurfaces for First Time in 4 Years

A $17.7 million Rollie once owned by Paul Newman is on display at the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

In 2017, a Rolex Daytona owned by legendary movie star and avid race car driver Paul Newman made history with a $17,752,500 sale. The record-setting Rollie promptly disappeared from the public view...until now.

Hypebeast reports that the Rolex “Paul Newman” Daytona Ref 6239 has resurfaced at the brand new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

The ubiquitous Swiss watchmaker is reportedly a "Founding Supporter" of the museum dedicated to showcasing the cultural and historical impact of movies. As such, Rolex worked with the private owner to put the famous Newman Daytona on display.

The Newman Daytona was once the most expensive watch ever sold, full-stop. A Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime usurped that title in 2019 at the biennial Only Watch charity auction, where MB&F's Panda bear-shaped bauble is on the docket this year.

(Photo: Douglas Kirkland/Corbis/Getty Images)

But the Newman Daytona still reigns as the most expensive Rolex ever sold. Catch it while you still can at the Academy Museum's permanent Rolex Gallery.