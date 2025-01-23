Zenith Debuts New Defy Skyline Chronograph Skeleton & Rainbow Chronomaster

Zenith’s latest duo channels the watchmaker’s elegantly sporty heritage and a laser-focus on intricate timekeeping.

(Zenith)

It can feel almost dizzying to keep up with the twists and turns (and luxurious watches) of LVMH Watch Week, with Hublot updating its Big Bang lineup and Tag Heuer debuting a stunning 21 new timepieces. Not to be overlooked are two new additions to the Zenith family of luxury watches, each a masterclass in precision and detail.

(Zenith)

First up, the new Zenith Defy Skyline Chronograph Skeleton joins the luxury watchmaker’s lineup and boasts many of the same hallmarks that have made Zenith watches legendary. Chief among them and within its striking blue, open-worked dial is its El Primero 3600SK manufacture movement (the El Primero was the first to feature a 1/10th-second indicator).

(Zenith)

The new Zenith Rainbow Chronomaster Sport, on the other hand, goes for bold glitz and glamor within a true sport watch package. Look closely and you’ll spot a flurry of baguette-cut white diamonds and rainbow sapphires on the bezel, a touch different than typical tachymeter markings (an understatement).

(Zenith)

The 42mm build of the Zenith Defy Skyline Chronograph should pair nicely with most wrists, while the option to swap in a blue rubber bracelet bolsters its sporty appeal. Examining the watch from the front reveals the sort of intricacies one might normally find when examining a watch via the caseback: The effect appears mesmerizing at times.

(Zenith)

The new timepiece also comes in a sleek, minimal black-dial build with the option to swap in a black rubber strap. And for the price tag ($15,500), the versatility delivered by two strap options is a wise bet, maximizing wearability in situations more refined or casual.

(Zenith)

For the Rainbow Chronomaster Sport, a series of sub-dials stand out elegantly on black lacquered dial, while the timepiece is still powered by the El Primero 3600 automatic high-frequency chronograph movement. The watchmaker notes that the timepiece seamlessly blends “sports luxe and the time-honored artistry of high horology and gem-setting.”

(Zenith El Primero Movement/Courtesy of Zenith)

More specifically, an impressive selection of 52 rainbow baguette sapphires and 10 baguette diamonds dot the bezel of the Rainbow Chronomaster Sport in refined fashion, while its game-changing movement delivers a 60-hour power reserve. Both new Zenith watches might be less rare than a Zenith timepiece featuring ancient meteorite shards, but the duo speaks to Zenith’s elegantly sporty heritage and a laser-focus on intricate timekeeping.