Zodiac Goes Green With New Super Sea Wolf Skin Diver

A classic, affordable dive watch that’s water-resistant up to 200 meters.

Zodiac is celebrating the 70th anniversary of its signature Sea Wolf Diver—now called the Super Sea Wolf Skin Diver—with a green colorway to kick off a series of new hues.

The latest Super Sea Wolf Skin Diver features Zodiac’s newly-launched, glow-in-the-dark Super LumiNova, but maintains the brand’s shark tooth hour markers and sub 40mm scale that classic dive watch collectors are likely already familiar with.

The watch also features a Swiss Technology Production (STP) automatic movement, water-resistance up to 200 meters, and interchangeable straps, including a quick release tropic rubber option.

It’s just the latest Super Sea Wolf drop from Zodiac, which recently collaborated with Huckberry on a brawny Bronze version, and issued a skeletonized Super Sea Wolf back in April.

The all-new green Super Sea Wolf Skin Diver is available beginning this week for an SRP of $1,595. Go green with a first look at Zodiac’s latest dive watch here.