September 2, 2021

Zodiac's Super Sea Wolf World Time Watch Is Designed For Global Travelers

Limited edition timepiece for globe trotters.
Author:
Publish date:
Zodiac Super Sea Wolf World Time (5)

Shortly after Zodiac followed up its seminal Sea Wolf dive watch with a "Super" bigger brother, the Swiss watchmaker added a World Time function to the Super Sea Wolf in 1970. That reference is being revived over 50 years later in the name of retro-modernity. 

Zodiac Super Sea Wolf World Time (3)

The revamped Super Sea Wolf Word Time is offered in two straightforward colors, marking a departure from the flashy neon green and "Blackout" Super Sea Wolves Zodiac has launched recently. 

Zodiac Super Sea Wolf World Time (4)

One gets a red bezel, a black 24-hour ring, and a stainless steel dial, while the other features a black bezel and dial with a contrasting 24-hour ring. Both are paired with a three-link stainless steel bracelet. 

Zodiac Super Sea Wolf World Time (1)

The no-frills aesthetic is suited well to on-the-go everyday wear, and that's by design. Combining Zodiac's famed universal Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) tracker with a world time outer ring and rotating bezel allows users to track a second time zone by aligning the bezel city marker with the current time on the 24-hour ring. 

“The Super Sea Wolf World Time is the ultimate traveler’s watch. Inspired by the enthusiasm the style received in the 1970’s and the wanderlust we have all experienced in the past year, our team was excited to reimagine this timepiece for the modern traveler," Zodaic Creative Director Ryan White. 

Zodiac Super Sea Wolf World Time (2)

"With a brushed stainless steel case, sunray dial and swissmade Soprod C125 automatic movement, it’s a new twist on a classic piece of our heritage.”

Priced at $1,795, the Zodiac Limited Edition Super Sea Wolf World Time is available online now. 

No image description

red-notice-netflix-gadot-reynolds-rock
Entertainment

Netflix Drops Trailer For 'Red Notice' With Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and The Rock

Zodiac Super Sea Wolf World Time (5)
Style

Zodiac's Super Sea Wolf World Time Watch Is Designed For Global Travelers

Maestro Dobel Pavito Promo
Food & Drink

Maestro Dobel Launches World's First TURKEY-Infused Pechuga Tequila

Bryson DeChambeau Promo
Sports

Calling All Bryson DeChambeau Haters: This Week Is Your Last Chance

2021 Ford Bronco Promo 2
Rides

2021 Ford Bronco: First Ride Review

Joe Rogan Promo
News

Joe Rogan Gets COVID-19, Says He Took Controversial Horse Dewormer Ivermectin For Treatment

luminox-911-watch
Gear

Luminox Launches 'Never Forget' Watch Series Honoring 9/11 Heroes

Lt. Eric Fields and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson Gives a Shout-Out to Lookalike Alabama Police Officer

Cam Newton New England Patriots Promo
Sports

Why Are Some Top NFL Players Refusing to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine?

The Stem Cell Chronicles by BioXcellerator

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Mavella Stewart
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How SCT Helped This Mom's Amazing Recovery From a Horrific Car Crash

promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: How Heidi Liddell Overcame Chronic Pain With SCT

BioXcellerator
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Lawyer and Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Marc Hines on How SCT Changed His Life

BioXcellerator Stem Cell Chronicles Dustin Bunch Promo
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Firefighter Dustin Bunch on How He Beat Paralysis With SCT

dr. beau hightower BioXcellerator promo image
News

The Stem Cell Chronicles: Dr. Beau Hightower On Incredible Health Benefits of SCT