Brabus Aims To Make Luxury Real Estate Splash On Abu Dhabi Island

The German supercar customizer is developing an entire island of luxurious residences in the UAE.

The customizing brains at Brabus are taking cues from Mercedes, Pagani and Bentley in launching branded luxury real estate. Except instead of erecting opulent Miami high rises like the aforementioned factory automakers, the German car tuner and modifier is developing an entire island in Abu Dhabi. Developed in close collaboration with Cosmo, a subsidiary of developer Reportage Properties, Brabus Island spans over 1,000,000 square feet in the UAE capital’s prestigious Al Seef District, Al Raha Beach, just minutes away from Zayed International Airport and an hour from Dubai. It includes four high-rise residential towers featuring 350 luxury apartments—two-, three- and four-bedroom units ranging from 1,150 to 5,000 square feet—and 100 villas, including twin villas, townhouses and beach villas.

According to Brabus, “the architecture fuses contemporary, minimalist architectural silhouettes with the striking, progressive brand character of Brabus, standing as a bold addition to Abu Dhabi’s skyline and an undeniable visual statement.” Contributing to that progressive characters is a modular interior design approach beginning with three distinct colorways that will be familiar to fans of Brabus-overhauled G-Wagons and motorboats— Black and Bold, White Bliss and Gray Haven.

“Brabus island is both an incredible milestone and an evolution that makes sense,”

said Constantin Buschmann, CEO of Brabus. “For nearly five decades, Brabus has built products that move people—emotionally, viscerally, physically. But this is different. Now, for the first time, we’re not just designing vehicles for a lifestyle—we’re

designing the lifestyle itself. Brabus Island is an exciting and very significant design

opportunity, and Abu Dhabi is exactly the right place for it.”

Priced from $800,000 to $7.3 million per residence, ground will be broken on Brabus Island in summer of 2025, with completion slated for early 2028. Check out a sneak peek at the jaw-dropping project in the slideshows above.