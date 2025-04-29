Costa Rica’s Priciest Pad Is A $30 Million Mansion Overlooking The Ocean

The four-story dream home from St. Regis features stunning views of the Gulf of Papagayo.

(The Residences at The St. Regis Papagayo Resort)

In addition to offering a variety of luxe beachfront abodes starting from an already eye-watering $3 million each, the Residences at St. Regis Papagayo Resort will soon put Costa Rica’s most expensive piece of real estate on the market. Named in homage to John Jacob Astor IV, the founder of the original St. Regis Hotel in New York, the $30 million Astor Mansion is a stunning Central American mega-home that’s fit for a king. The four-level residence, spanning a palatial 21,161 square feet, including 11,000 square feet of exterior space, offers 270-degree views, capturing both sunrise and sunset panoramas. The design celebrates open-air living, a hallmark of Costa Rican architecture, blurring the lines between indoors and out.

Currently, the first floor is designed to be versatile and can be customized to be a gym, spa, office, movie room, golf simulator or lounge, according to Mansion Global. The second floor houses the main living areas and some bedrooms, with the third floor dedicated primarily to bedrooms. The fourth floor features a covered open-air area with a pool and an outdoor kitchen, emphasizing the importance of outdoor living. Amenities include a trio of private pools, a guest casita, seemingly endless terraces, a wine cellar and a gym. Other details are scarce for now, but if Astor Mansion expands on the design language of the five-bed, five-bath Astor Estate Residences, expect finishes like fine hardwoods and natural stone, floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as furnishings and fixtures from the world-renowned brands.

Of course, anyone with the means could build an equally opulent mansion. But for the ultra-wealthy, the draw of all Residences at St. Regis Papagayo Resort is the access to five-star resort-style facilities. For instance, Volcano Club, curated by elite culinary caterer Talentchef, offers a retreat where guests can unwind, dine and drink under the highest level of personalized service.

(The Residences at The St. Regis Papagayo Resort)

The property’s Beach Club and Grill will feature a fusion of African Costa Rican cuisine and cocktails, while a coastal iteration of the famed St. Regis Bar will let guests experience elevated cocktails like the famous St. Regis Bloody Mary, as well as wines, champagnes and spirits. Rounding out amenities are a spa, a wellness sanctuary with nature-inspired treatments, and even kids’ tennis clubs to cater to families. Tap here to learn more about Astor Mansion and the the Residences at St. Regis Papagayo Resort