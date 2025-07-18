Michael Jordan’s Lavish Former Chicago-Area Mansion Is Now Available On AirBNB Luxe

The 56,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom, 17 1/2 bathroom behemoth boasts a movie theater, pool, cigar lounge, gaming tables, putting green and stocked fishing ponds.

NBA fans can be like Mike in the most over-the-top way possible by renting Michael Jordan’s sprawling former Chicago-area estate on AirBNB Luxe.

The 56,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom, 17 1/2 bathroom mansion in Highland Park previously sold for about $9.5 million (that’s about the expected asking price for six pairs of Jordan’s championship game-worn sneakers.)

A select few can indulge in the best of the best across the board, with a suite of amenities including a regulation-size basketball court, a professional golf putting green and a lavish entertainment lounge. Befitting the basketball superstar’s game-changing career, the list of amenities assuredly runs deep.

“His Airness” built the 7.39-acre estate “with privacy, security, and luxury in mind,” says the listing, which points out the property is both fenced and gated, surrounded by lush pines outside of Jordan’s beloved Chicago. A movie theater, wine cellar, cigar lounge complement the handsome abode, along with gaming tables and pool tables and a saltwater aquarium.

What’s being called “short-term luxury stays” are now the name of the game at Champions Point, as the listing requires a $25,000 security deposit, the signing of a liability waiver and a 7-night minimum stay (all the better to take in the property’s plentiful luxury amenities and design features, of course).

There’s also a swimming pool and nearby lake access, not to mention a hot tub, a fitness center, a tennis court and a putting green. Reports indicate that renting the lavish, enviable space for a month could cost as much as $150,000, but that also leaves plenty of time to bask in the Champions Point zero-edge Infinity pool or fish in ponds stocked to the gills with bass and bluegill.

The AirBNB Luxe listing for Champions Point also indicates a salon and multiple bars dotting the property, the sort of value-added features that make the property more than worthy of its lofty price tag. If being like Mike on your bucket list, consider living like a legend (if only briefly) at Champions Point.