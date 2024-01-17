Michael Jordan’s 6 Championship Game-Worn Sneakers Could Fetch $10 Million

“The Dynasty” of Air Jordans worn by His Airness will finally be sold in early February.

(Sotheby’s)

Forget trophies and rings: A set of Michael Jordan’s championship-winning sneakers is expected to fetch up to $10 million at a Sotheby’s auction.

“The Dynasty” first garnered attention in 2023 when it was announced that the collection of Air Jordans worn by the GOAT during each of his six title-clinching games would tour Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and New York City in search of a buyer in a private sale—no valuation was assigned at the time.

Since then, another Jordan-worn silhouette set the record for the most expensive sneakers sold at auction when a pair of Air Jordan XIVs sported by His Airness during Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals fetched $2.2 million.

The Dynasty includes a different Air Jordan XIV that worn by MJ in the 1998 NBA Finals, aka his so-called “Last Dance” with the Chicago Bulls. Except The Dynasty’s AJ13 was sported during the more crucial Game 6, the game in which Jordan won his sixth NBA championship.

The five other Dynasty sneakers are an Air Jordan VI (from the 1991 NBA Finals), Air Jordan VII (1992), Air Jordan VIII (1993), Air Jordan XI (1996), Air Jordan XII (1997). The owner is no longer seeking a private sale, as The Dynasty is slated to hit the block at Sotheby’s “The One” live auction on February 2 with a $7-$10 million valuation.

Sotheby’s has more information on each sneaker below:

1991 | Chicago Bulls & The Los Angeles Lakers

In Jordan’s first NBA Finals appearance, the Chicago Bulls squared off against Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers. While the Bulls had never previously reached the Finals, the Lakers were attempting to collect their 6th title since 1980. After years of frustrating playoff exits, Jordan would not be denied. Following a Game 1 loss in Chicago, the Bulls recovered to win the next three games and force a potential series-clinching Game 5.



On June 12, 1991, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls claimed the franchise’s first NBA title with a 108-101 Game 5 victory over the Lakers at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California. The victory marked the official beginning of the Chicago Bulls dynasty that would come to dominate the NBA throughout the 1990s.



Jordan recorded 30 points, 10 assists, 4 rebounds, 5 steals, and 2 blocks in the championship-sealing win, wearing this Air Jordan VI. Sotheby’s

1992 | Chicago Bulls & The Portland Trail Blazers

The defending champion Bulls returned to the NBA Finals and faced Clyde Drexler and the Portland Trail Blazers. A month prior, Sports Illustrated declared that Drexler was Jordan’s ‘No. 1 rival’ on the cover of its May 11, 1992 issue. Though the two teams split the first four games of the series, the Bulls earned a decisive victory in Game 5 in Portland to set the stage for another Bulls championship in Game 6.



On June 14, 1992, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls defeated the Trail Blazers 97-93 in Game 6 at Chicago Stadium in Chicago, Illinois to repeat as NBA champions. Despite trailing by 15 points entering the 4th quarter, the Bulls outscored the Blazers 33-14 in the final 12 minutes to secure the championship. The comeback win marked Jordan’s first championship-clinching victory in Chicago.



Jordan scored a game-high 33 points and added 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals in the victory, wearing this Air Jordan VII. Sotheby’s

1993 | Chicago Bulls & The Phoenix Suns

Despite winning back-to-back NBA championships and leading the Bulls back to the Finals for the third consecutive year, Michael Jordan did not win the 1992-93 NBA MVP. The award instead went to Charles Barkley, a member of the Phoenix Suns and Jordan’s opponent in the 1993 NBA Finals. After the comparisons to Clyde Drexler the year before, Jordan once again sought to prove that no other player was on his level.



The Bulls raced out to a 3-2 series lead with Game 6 set for June 20, 1993 at America West Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. In a thrilling game, Jordan and the Bulls outlasted the Suns 99-98 to complete the three-peat.



Jordan recorded a game-high 33 points and added 8 rebounds, 7 assists, and 1 steal in the win, wearing this Air Jordan VIII. Sotheby’s

1996 | Chicago Bulls & Seattle SuperSonics

After the first three-peat, Jordan retired from basketball to pursue a career in professional baseball. But when the MLB players went on strike in 1994, Jordan refused to cross the picket line. He ultimately returned to the Bulls in March of 1995. In the 1995-96 season – Jordan’s first full NBA season since 1992-93 – Jordan and the Bulls won a then-NBA record 72 games and made their fourth NBA Finals appearance of the decade. This time the opponent was the Seattle SuperSonics.



While the Sonics featured All-Stars Shawn Kemp and Gary Payton, Jordan and the Bulls had extra motivation following their uncharacteristic early exit in the 1995 playoffs. Determined to reassert their dominance over the NBA, Jordan willed the Bulls back to the mountaintop.



In Game 6, played at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on June 16, 1996, Jordan and the Bulls clinched their fourth NBA championship with a 87-75 victory. The championship-clinching victory notably occurred on Father’s Day and was a particularly emotional game for Jordan, who was playing in his first NBA Finals since his father’s tragic death in July of 1993. The scenes in the locker room following the victory were heart-wrenching, and reminded people of just how much Jordan missed his father following his victory.



Jordan scored 22 points and added 9 rebounds, 7 assists, and 2 steals in the emotional victory, wearing this Air Jordan XI. Sotheby’s

1997 | Chicago Bulls & The Utah Jazz

The 1997 NBA Finals pitted the Chicago Bulls against a Utah Jazz team that boasted a couple Hall of Famers in John Stockton and Karl Malone. The series also featured one of Jordan’s most iconic performances, popularly referred to as the ‘Flu Game.’



Prior to Game 5, with the series tied at two games apiece, Jordan became seriously ill. Announcer Marv Albert famously declared that Jordan was suffering from ‘flu-like symptoms’ but Jordan himself later suggested in the hit Netflix documentary The Last Dance that he actually may have been battling a severe case of food poisoning from a rotten pizza. In any case, Jordan miraculously battled through visible discomfort to score 38 points and lead the Bulls to a massive victory, setting up a potentially decisive Game 6 back in Chicago.



On June 13, 1997, Jordan and the Chicago Bulls defeated the Utah Jazz 90-86 in Game 6 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois to clinch their fifth NBA championship in seven years.



In another memorable clutch Finals performance, Jordan registered a game-high 39 points to go along with 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block, wearing this Air Jordan XII. Sotheby’s

1998 | Chicago Bulls & The Utah Jazz

