This $60 Million Miami Penthouse Is A South Florida Dream Home

The 12,000 square-foot duplex penthouse boasts 30-foot ceilings, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, and a walk-in wine cellar.

(The Boundary for Ytech)

There might not be a hotter luxury real estate market at the moment than Miami, be it a mansion with a built-in Ferrari viewing area or a $50 million Waldorf Astoria penthouse. The bar is constantly being raised, most recently with this jaw-dropping $60 million penthouse up for grabs in the Magic City’s trendy Brickell neighborhood.

(The Boundary for Ytech)

The exclusive abode is available at The Residences at 1428 Brickell, developed by Ytech and designed by ACPV ARCHITECTS and Yamal Yidios of Ytech.

(The Boundary for Ytech)

The two-story, 12,000 square-foot penthouse boasts 30-foot ceilings and is lauded by the sellers as the “epitome of luxury,” with design inspiration from sources as varied as icons like Charlotte Perriand and Philip Johnson.

(The Boundary for Ytech)

Seven bedrooms and 9 bathrooms are complemented by Vaselli and Arclinea kitchens, plus eye-catching features like pivoting walls and a walk-in, temperature controlled wine cellar.

(The Boundary for Ytech)

A selection of lavish materials selected from across the globe by the Ytech team dot the residence and its key fixtures, including silk georgette marble and eucalyptus wood claddings. Ash flooring and mineral-based lime finishes further round out details both big and small for the ultimate luxury lifestyle experience.

(The Boundary for Ytech)

The penthouse was also designed to optimize the flow and separation of day and night rooms, and each space was designed for “optimal light” throughout the day, thanks to an extensive solar study.

“It’s more than just a home; it’s art, history, and luxury woven into one,” said Alicia Cervera Lamadrid, managing partner of Cervera Real Estate and the exclusive holder of the listing.

(The Boundary for Ytech)

Prospective buyers will have to wait until The Residences at 1428 Brickell is built before they can move in, as the ballers-only building won’t be ready until 2027.