Dolce & Gabbana + Skims Launch Sultry Campaign With Kim Kardashian & Kourtney Kardashian Barker

La Dolce Vita, Kardashian-style.

(Dolce & Gabbana/Skims)

Dolce&Gabbana has joined forces with Kim Kardashian’s Skims for a co-designed shapewear collection that notably comes with a sultry, retro-style promotional campaign.

(Dolce & Gabbana/Skims)

The Dolce&Gabbana x Skims campaign is described as an “homage to Italian culture and women” in which cohen Cohen “artfully captures Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker poised in truly Italian everyday settings.”

(Dolce & Gabbana/Skims)

“We hold a genuine affection for Kim and her family,” shared Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana in a statement. “Our shared bond, rooted in a long-standing friendship, naturally inspired this new collaboration centered on inclusivity and body positivity – values close to our hearts and core to Skims.”

“It’s been an honor to collaborate with my friends Domenico and Stefano on this special collection for Dolce & Gabbana and Skims,” Kim Kardashian, co-founder and CCO of Skims, said in the same joint statement issued by the brands. “We’ve taken classic Dolce Gabbana silhouettes and Leopard prints and reimagined them with the incredible fit and comfort that Skims is known for. This is a truly iconic partnership that I’m so excited to share with the world.”

The collection includes frisky styles from both brand’s archives with an emphasis on fit, texture, print, and logo detailing. From lusty lingerie and silky sleep sets to contouring pants and body-hugging corsets, the new pieces are designed to wear from day to night.

Skims has proved particularly adept at using buzzy celebrity models, recently enlisting the likes of pop stars Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter and Lana Del Rey to model their body-conscious wares.

The Dolce&Gabbana x Skims collection will be available at Skims.com, retail stores, select Dolce&Gabbana boutiques, and top luxury retailers beginning November 19.