Floyd Mayweather Launches OnlyFans Amid Logan Paul Hype

Floyd Mayweather is capitalizing on the hype generated from his exhibition bout with internet sensation Logan Paul to launch an OnlyFans account.

The undefeated boxing great announced his arrival on the subscription-based social media service prior to going the distance with Paul over eight three-minute, unjudged rounds.

Mayweather's OnlyFans will serve as a way for followers to access exclusive content that provides a look into the enterprising International Boxing Hall of Famer's personal life. For now, it's completely free to subscribe, and all four posts are unlocked without a paywall.

"OnlyFans will be a new experience for fans. I'm looking forward to sharing a glimpse into my life and some never before seen content while getting to know top fans," said Mayweather, who last posted on June 4 before his fight with Paul on June 6.

"Sports athletes are a creator genre we're seeing a lot of growth in and it's incredible to have Mayweather joining the platform right before his highly anticipated fight. I'm a huge fan of the boxing legend and I'm looking forward to his content" said OnlyFans founder and CEO Tim Stokely.

Mayweather is one of many celebrities to join OnlyFans in such a capacity. The list of influencers with active accounts includes everyone from stunning former cops and school teachers to Cardi B and Bella Thorne.