Gamers Can Now Hunt Eminem’s Alter-Ego Slim Shady in ‘Hitman: World of Assassination’

The only way for Eminem to kill Slim Shady once and for all is a contract from Agent 47. Watch the gaming trailer here.

Credit: IO Interactive

Fresh off his Thanksgiving NFL Halftime Show collaboration with Jack White, rap icon Eminem and his notorious alter ego, Slim Shady, have officially entered the universe of Hitman: World of Assassination, as revealed in the new, limited-time mission Eminem vs. Slim Shady.

Launched this week, available now and running through December 31, the mission is free for all players via the Free Starter Pack (or as part of normal access for existing players), marking a unique crossover between a major music personality and the world of stealth assassination.

In this surreal new assignment, Agent 47 is enlisted by Eminem, who seeks to erase his past for good by eliminating Slim Shady. The mission transposes the typical game map into a bizarre, asylum-like environment; a former Hokkaido medical facility rebranded as the “Popsomp Hills Asylum.” The atmosphere is eerie and dreamlike, filled with twisted references to Eminem’s own history and provides an eerie backdrop for the brand new target.

Along with the mission, the developers at IO Interactive have released a themed Eminem vs. Slim Shady Pack which includes new cosmetic items like the Jar of Mom’s Spaghetti and the MC Fit, home-base cosmetics, and access to an Arcade contract version of the mission, all available until the end of the year. This event also kicks off the season of Eminem vs. Slim Shady, bringing fresh challenges, featured contracts, and other live-content updates to players.

Credit: IO Interactive

Hitman: World of Assassination keeps pumping out high-profile collaborations and Elusive Targets with big names like Jean Claude Van Damme, Conor McGregor and Bruce Lee, among others. With co-op gameplay planned in the future as well as the upcoming 007 First Light game coming early in 2026, it pays to keep an eye on what IO Interactive has up their sleeve.