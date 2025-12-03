Irina Shayk Dazzles In Pucci’s Holiday 2025 Campaign

The former Maxim cover star puts a playful spin on high-fashion scarf styles.

(Pucci)

Eye-catching flair is something of a specialty for Irina Shayk, and the modeling world icon and former Maxim cover star serves up plenty of it in a new campaign for Italian fashion house Pucci.

(Russell James/Maxim)

Shayk will stay in the spotlight through the holiday season and into 2026: The former Victoria’s Secret Angel and runway sensation just appeared in the 2026 Pirelli Calendar alongside the likes of FKA Twigs, tennis star Venus William and actress Tilda Swinton. Shayk famously graced the cover of the Maxim July/August 2014 issue, and has lately appeared in a sultry campaign for French lingerie brand Etam, both head-turning outings in their own right (among many jaw-dropping appearances by Shayk across her stunning career, naturally).

Her latest star turn sees her donning silk headwear with a graceful dash of color in a campaign featuring art direction by Camille Micceli and styling by Jacob K. The company looked to cast Shayk as a “cover girl of yore,” fashion publication WWD reports, complete with a series of visuals and short videos that evoke a magazine cover amidst the bright red ‘Pucci’ logo.

(Russell James/Maxim)

Pucci wanted to deliver its own twist on its timeless accessories through the Shayk-led campaign, the fashion house said. “The campaign echoes back to the bold and chic attitude of fashion publications from the past, while creating imaginative scenes that are fresh and fun.”

Shayk delivers “main character energy” in the best way possible, emboldened by elegant head scarves designed by Pucci to reflect the elegance of winter, the brand said. Shayk even sports a bold and sultry red lip, while the head wrap calls to mind a simpler and more refined time.

(Pucci)

“The holiday season provides an occasion to convey joy, which we will always do with a Pucci twist,” said Miceli, the campaign’s artistic director. “We thought to celebrate the golden age of magazines only in a more unexpected way, and Irina completely captures both the cheekiness and the glamour.”

(Pirelli Calendar 2026/Sølve Sundsbø)

Pucci scarf prints like ‘Hawaii’ and ‘Labirinto’ are given their moment in the sun thanks to Shayk, while “Shayk and her cover image interact” throughout the campaign, which is online now via social media and through Pucci’s Web store. Shayk is seen on “multiple covers, as if dominating the newsstand, but talking to her neighbors about how to pronounce Pucci — or giving a quick scarf-tying tutorial,” fashion publication WWD further reported. Find out more and see the full campaign online now at Pucci.