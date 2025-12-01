Liam Gallagher On Making New Oasis Music: ‘I Honestly Don’t See The Point’

“New music is for WANKERS.”

(Liam Gallagher for Stone Island)

While Oasis undeniably had the biggest rock comeback of 2025 with their Oasis Live ’25 reunion tour, it doesn’t look like the Gallagher brothers are ready to release new music anytime soon.

Aside from packing stadiums in Europe and the U.S., the British rockers led by Noel and Liam Gallagher were suddenly everywhere, from partnerships with Land Rover Defender and Stone Island parkas to a “Liam and Noel” oil painting auctioned off at Sotheby’s.

But now that the band has been reunited for months, fans are openly wondering if the comeback tour could lead to a new Oasis album, which would be the band’s first since 2008’s Dig Out Your Soul, reports Uproxx.

But Liam Gallagher doesn’t seem remotely interested in dropping any new Oasis tracks. On November 25, a fan tweeted at Gallagher, “beg your brother for a new album PLEASE I really need it I feel so lost right now,” and he memorably replied, “New music is for WANKERS.” Another user wrote, “i feel like a new album is coming and you’re just hiding it really well,” and Gallagher responded:

“It’s not I honestly do t see the point it won’t be as good as the old stuff im quite happy singing the old stuff I’m not 1 of those WANKERS that need to keep pushing it forward or sideways or backwards in some cases NOSTALGIA forever.”

Meanwhile, Liam also continued to plug potential additional tour dates, tweeting, “There’s loads more classics we need to play for you when we go out again I mean happy Christmas.” In response to a user asking Gallagher what he wants for Christmas, he responded, “A European tour.”