Marvel Adds 4 New Movies to Its Upcoming Releases Schedule

Fans will be getting a new flick from the Marvel Cinematic Universe every few months through 2024.

Angelina Jolie in Eternals. Marvel Studios

While Marvel Studios builds hype for imminent releases with trailers for Eternals (out November 5) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (out December 17), a new timeline update gives fans something to look forward to in the future.

The superhero movie and TV studio just updated its schedule to include four more yet-named theatrical titles scheduled for release on February 16, May 3, July 26 and November 8 of 2024.

Hypebeast spotted an infographic that shows the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe rollout from the remainder of this year through 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

GSC Cinemas

Notable titles in 2022 include Thor: Love and Thunder starring Natalie Portman as the first female version of the hammer-wielding titular character, as well as the greatly anticipated Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever.



ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The next year will bring Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania featuring a script penned by Rick and Morty screenwriter Jeff Loveness, as well as three unnamed movies and Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. Franchise director James Gunn has been rehired after being canned for years-old tweets.

In other MCU news, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings recently set a new Labor Day weekend box office record with a massive $90 million haul across four days.