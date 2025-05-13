‘Grand Theft Auto: VI’: Meet The Real-Life Cars That Inspired Video Game’s Vehicles

Lamborghini, Chevrolet, Porsche, Dodge and Mercedes models all have strikingly accurate clones in the “GTA” universe.

(YouTube/Rockstar Games)

While marketing execs would surely love to see the “Built Ford Tough” slogan tested in the fantastical conditions only a video game could provide, turning a prostitute into a victim of vehicular homicide or unleashing a drive-by on a rival gang from behind the wheel of a digitalized F-150 is a bit much, which is exactly why the Grand Theft Auto universe is entirely void of any models from real-world automakers. That said, the epic crime game series’ developers have always taken great pride in faithfully ripping off actual vehicles, a precedent that has continued in the latest trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI.

(YouTube/Rockstar Games)

As Car and Driver notes, a Ford F-150 Raptor and Ranchero clones named the “Caracara 4×4” and “Ute” are manufactured by a fictional marque amusingly called “Vapid”—the Raptor knockoff even features the make in big block letter across the grille. Nearby is a 1950s-era Cadillac Eldorado imposter, though the in-game nameplate can’t be seen. Other knockoffs of the Chevrolet Corvette and Chevelle, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Lamborghini Aventador and Porsche 718 Cayman and Macan also appear, as does the Dodge Viper-channeling Banshee that players have been eagerly carjacking since the first 3D installment, Grand Theft Auto III, arrived on PlayStation 2 in 2001.

(YouTube/Rockstar Games)

(YouTube/Rockstar Games)

The second trailer, which racked up just under 90 million views in two days as it claimed the No. 1 spot on YouTube’s Trending page, arrived with some bad news: GTA VI won’t be released until May 26, 2026. Where the first trailer focused on Lucia, the female main character of the Bonnie and Clyde-style duo, this trailer shifts to Jason, whose mundane days spent in Vice City’s backwaters give way to a wild collage of cinematic robberies, shootouts, chases and romance upon reuniting with his literal partner in crime. Check out both GTA VI trailers below:

