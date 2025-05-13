‘Grand Theft Auto: VI’: Meet The Real-Life Cars That Inspired Video Game’s Vehicles
Lamborghini, Chevrolet, Porsche, Dodge and Mercedes models all have strikingly accurate clones in the “GTA” universe.
While marketing execs would surely love to see the “Built Ford Tough” slogan tested in the fantastical conditions only a video game could provide, turning a prostitute into a victim of vehicular homicide or unleashing a drive-by on a rival gang from behind the wheel of a digitalized F-150 is a bit much, which is exactly why the Grand Theft Auto universe is entirely void of any models from real-world automakers. That said, the epic crime game series’ developers have always taken great pride in faithfully ripping off actual vehicles, a precedent that has continued in the latest trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI.
As Car and Driver notes, a Ford F-150 Raptor and Ranchero clones named the “Caracara 4×4” and “Ute” are manufactured by a fictional marque amusingly called “Vapid”—the Raptor knockoff even features the make in big block letter across the grille. Nearby is a 1950s-era Cadillac Eldorado imposter, though the in-game nameplate can’t be seen. Other knockoffs of the Chevrolet Corvette and Chevelle, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Lamborghini Aventador and Porsche 718 Cayman and Macan also appear, as does the Dodge Viper-channeling Banshee that players have been eagerly carjacking since the first 3D installment, Grand Theft Auto III, arrived on PlayStation 2 in 2001.
The second trailer, which racked up just under 90 million views in two days as it claimed the No. 1 spot on YouTube’s Trending page, arrived with some bad news: GTA VI won’t be released until May 26, 2026. Where the first trailer focused on Lucia, the female main character of the Bonnie and Clyde-style duo, this trailer shifts to Jason, whose mundane days spent in Vice City’s backwaters give way to a wild collage of cinematic robberies, shootouts, chases and romance upon reuniting with his literal partner in crime. Check out both GTA VI trailers below:
