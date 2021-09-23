Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Pose Topless Together For Racy SKIMS Lingerie Shoot

Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian has recruited Megan Fox to model sister Kim Kardashian's SKIMS lingerie line in a bevy of eye-catching Instagram shots.

Three pairs of racy lingerie pics were uploaded by Kardashian and Fox, who are dating rockstar best bros Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly.

The raciest of the bunch features 42-year-old Kardashian and 35-year-old Fox posing topless in black bottoms, both rocking a hand bra to stay within Instagram's community guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

An especially sweet post sees the beauties simultaneously biting into a single apple in one image and Kardashian plopping a cherry on Fox's tongue in another.

As the New York Post points out, the fruity pics drew a "HOTHOTHOT" comment from Barker's stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

The 22-year-old remains close to her rocker stepdad, who was married to her mother Shanna Moakler after she divorced from her biological father, boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya.

Even the tamest of the shots, which show off one-pieces and spandex workout shorts, got a "Myyyyy GOD" reaction from bombshell influencer Abigail Ratchford.

The spotlight is purely on Fox and Kardashian here, but they were also on-hand to introduce their pop-punk boyfriends' closing performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

“I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies” Fox said before Kelly and Barker performed "Papercuts" at the event.

In another 'gram from the VMAS, Fox joked that she and Kardashian "are in love."

Checks out.