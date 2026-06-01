Megan Fox Sizzles As Newest Face Of Men’s Grooming Brand Dr. Squatch

The “Jennifer’s Body” actress joins the company as “Professor Fox,” sharing her top grooming picks.

(Dr. Squatch)

A new grooming routine sometimes requires an extra dash of motivation, and Dr. Squatch is betting that the ever-sultry Megan Fox will give guys a shot in the arm as the company’s latest seductive ambassador.

(Dr. Squatch)

Now dubbed “Professor Fox,” the former Maxim cover star is the latest face of the popular grooming brand’s “Foundation for Odor eXcellence,” which the company says in clever fashion is “a place where boys can learn to deodorize like men,” thanks to top Dr. Squatch picks from the SKIMS ambassador, actress and model.

(Dr. Squatch)

Fox selected the “deodorant and soap formats she’d actually be impressed by a man using,” which assuredly might make a few Dr. Squatch products fly off the shelves. The brand is perhaps best known for its masculine, woodsy and ultra-clean scents, especially its thick natural bar soap, all the better to impress one Megan Fox.

The alluring Subservience star is introducing Dr. Squatch enthusiasts to a “3-prong attack” focused on better daily grooming, showcasing her favorites from the company in the Megan’s Picks Bundle, which includes a trio of her favorite Dr. Squatch scents (those would be Coastal Mist, Sierra Storm and Wood Barrel Bourbon).

The new Dr. Squatch “foundation” spotlights Fox-approved Invisible Glide Deodorant, Dr. Squatch Natural Spray and the company’s Wax Stick, each in favorite scents selected by the Jennifer’s Body and Transformers star. Fox appears in a series of playful and sensual ads across a series of 30 and 60-second spots, showcasing that class is in session in a whole new way (fresh scents and eye-catching looks from Professor Fox very much included).

(Dr. Squatch)

Fox is just the latest bombshell to help guide guys towards better grooming practices, as Sydney Sweeney appeared as the natural grooming brand’s “Body Wash Genie” in 2024, magically appearing pre-shower to help men make better body wash choices.

With selections including cologne, moisturizing bar soap and an array of naturally formulated selections in rich scents, Dr. Squatch says the Expendables 4 actress “is here to teach you how to level up your routine and let your stick do the talking.” With the Dr. Squatch Megan’s Picks Bundle available now, incorporating some seriously motivating, Megan Fox-approved grooming into your daily routine is practically a summer must-have.