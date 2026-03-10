Snoop Dogg Honors Tupac Shakur With New ‘2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted’ Wine

Featuring a label inspired by the pair’s appearance at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards.

(Cali by Snoop)

Snoop Dogg is raising a glass to his late friend and collaborator Tupac Shakur with the launch of “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted,” a new red wine blend from the Cali by Snoop label.

The release marks the 30th anniversary of the duo’s 1996 hit of the same name, which spawned a Scarface-referencing music video in which a wounded Shakur menaces actors portraying Diddy and the Notorious B.I.G. Filmed during the peak of the East Coast/West Coast rap rivalry, it’s the only music video that Snoop and Tupac ever appeared in together while signed to Death Row Records.

Produced in partnership with Treasury Wine Estates and the Tupac Estate, the new Cali by Snoop blend is designed to be something of a liquid tribute to that unique moment in West Coast hip-hop history. “It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years since Pac and I got together,” Snoop said in a statement. “Nobody did it like us, and I can’t think of a better way to honor his legacy than with a drink.”

(Cali by Snoop)

The bottle launch is accompanied by a short film featuring Snoop reminiscing over archival footage from the original music video. “Tupac—it’s been 30 years since we put it down as ‘2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted,'” Snoop says to his late friend in the clip. “When I think back on that time, I sometimes trip off all the drama, the courtrooms, the cases, the battles on and off record. But all of that played a part in the legends we became.”

The wine itself is a budget Petite Sirah-dominant blend that’s said to be characterized by notes of “dark fruit, toasty oak, toffee, and baking spice.” The label is inspired by the pair’s joint appearance at the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards and includes a personal written tribute from Snoop to Tupac. Launched in 2020, Cali by Snoop has released several varietals, including Cali Rosé, Cali Gold, and a collectible Cali Red with an augmented reality label that played pre-recorded “Snoopadelic phrases.”

Snoop’s affordable wine brand is just one of many brand deals that the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker counts among his revenue streams. The Los Angeles Times estimated that the beloved rapper and entrepreneur has racked up more than 70 endorsement deals, brand partnerships and business ventures over his career. Those include Still G.I.N. By Dre and Snoop gin with Dr. Dre, Death Row Cannabis, sneaker lines with Skechers, and a fire pit collaboration with Solo Stove. “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted” wine is available now at major national retailers, including Kroger and Total Wine & More, for $14.99.