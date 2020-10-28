'The Mick Show' Episode 7: Tyler Mansour

"There is a right fit for any and every creative person. You just have to find it."

The MICK Show/Fueled By Culture

Turning your hobby into a career is #lifegoals for most of us. For Episode 007 of The MICK Show, we talk to one of the most creative people in the sneaker industry about his achievements.

Tyler Mansour is the design visionary behind most of the amazing sneaker photography you see online. It all started with a courageous moment of intent: The perfect shoe, the perfect shot, and the audacity to boldly proclaim his future to KITH founder, Ronnie Fieg, which resulted in the perfect outcome.

Tyler says he is "big on self-initiative, no matter what. There is a right fit for any and every creative person. You just have to find it.”

Mick and Tyler also discuss their favorite sneakers of all time, the importance of consistency, and why creativity will always win.

“They say luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity. Tyler is living proof of that theory" says Mick.

Follow Tyler on Instagram: @arab_lincoln

As a DJ, speaker, and investor, Mick Batyske is firmly planted at the intersection of culture and entrepreneurship. In interviews with a variety of weekly guests including artists, actors, athletes, and CEOs, Mick brings listeners behind the curtain as they learn key life lessons from some of the world’s top culture creators.

New episodes of The MICK Show drop every Wednesday. You can listen at MICK.SHOW or wherever you listen to podcasts.

