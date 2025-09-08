Timothée Chalamet & Larsen Thompson Are Running From The Law In Cinematic Video For Lucid Gravity SUV

The “A Complete Unknown” star united with director James Mangold for a speedy short film.

(Lucid)

Lucid has enlisted some serious star power and cinematic style to help sell the 2026 Gravity SUV. A new short film titled Driven sees actor Timothée Chalamet, who became the electric automaker’s first global brand ambassador earlier this year, reunite with A Complete Unknown director James Mangold for two minutes of high-octane suspense.

(Lucid)

The ad, which co-stars model and actress Larsen Thompson, begins with a conundrum as the couple are dealt a broken down vintage motorcycle on their wedding day. Rather than let the setback keep them from a presumed honeymoon, the pair elect to hijack a Lucid Gravity—the moment that Chalamet makes the daring decision is marked by a mischievous smile and the start of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Burning.” A fleet of tailing Lucid vehicles and the sound of police sirens kick off a chase sequence during which Chalamet and Larsen ultimately lose their pursuers before packing the inoperable motorcycle in the back of the Gravity.

The Gravity seen in the short has already joined the Air sedan in Lucid dealerships. As Car and Driver notes, the Cadillac Lyriq competitor is offered with three trims: a base Touring model gets a predicted 620 horsepower, while the Grand Touring with 828 horsepower, and Dream Edition with 1,070 horsepower—the latter is actually the quickest SUV C&D has ever tested, clocking a 60 mph time of 3.1 seconds. Range for the Grand Touring model is estimated to be 450 miles, 200 miles of which can be replenished in just 15 minutes on a 350-kW connection.

Orders are currently open for the 2026 Lucid Gravity Grand Touring , with orders expected to open up on the Touring version as it heads to production in late 2025. Prices start at $79,900.