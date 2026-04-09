WNBA Star Angel Reese Stars In New Victoria’s Secret Campaign

The Atlanta Dream star headlines a new VS collection while fellow WNBA players Sophie Cunningham and Napheesa Collier pose for SI Swim.

(Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

Three stunning WNBA stars are trading jerseys for lingerie and bikinis as they Euro step from the court to the beach. Angel Reese, who landed on the 2024 Maxim Hot 100 before becoming the first pro athlete to walk in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show last year, is now getting the Angel treatment beckoned by her name as the face of the brand’s latest swimwear and fragrance collection.

Glowing with a body-painted bronze hue paired with the VS Bombshell Bronze Eau de Parfum, the Atlanta Dream star showcases an affinity for modeling that may be second only to her rebounding ability.

“The theme is bronze, and I’m all for the bronze and the sun, and being here in Barbados, the vibe is literally perfect.” Reese told Elle of the shoot. The bronze bombshell vibe is what we’re going for, so I’m really, really excited for this. When it comes out, we’re gonna break the internet again.”

Mission accomplished. In accompanying photos, Reese sports the VS bikini seen above, as well as the new Invisible bra from its strapless collection. In one especially beachy shot, she lies topless next to the perfume bottle, shooting a fixating gaze into the camera. While the modeling prowess is definitley natural to an extend, Reese also explained to Elle that, as with basketball, these standout shots are largely the result of preparation.

“I think practice makes perfect. You practice on the basketball court to get ready for games,” she said. “I was practicing walking in heels for two months with a walking coach. When you walk in the tunnel, you’re already ready for the game because you’ve practiced so much. And when I practiced for so long in my heels, and then in the outfits that I wore, I was ready. I was so nervous when I walked out the first time, but the second time, it was a piece of cake.”

It would seem that Reese, whose first major modeling gig was an appearance in the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, has paved the way for other WNBA players to pose professionally. SI Swim just announced that WNBA stars Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier will be included in its 2026 issue. Joining them on a growing roster of female athletes is World Champion American track and field sprinter Melissa Jefferson-Wooden.

A behind-the-scenes clip captured in Fort Myers at South Seas Resort showed the three stunning athletes rocking several looks while shooting for the magazine.

“This is probably one of the most empowering things that I’ve done—ever,” said Cunningham. “I truly think, go kick ass out on the court and then go kick ass out in the real world being a woman who is strong, who is powerful and has the mindset that she can do anything.”

“We show what it is to sacrifice, what is it to work hard [and] to achieve your dream,” said Collier, while Jefferson-Wooden, a five-time World Champion, added, “You can be beautiful but you can also be strong.”