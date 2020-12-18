10 Great Holiday Wines For $30 Or Less

Uncork awesomely affordable bottles chosen by the experts at Wine Spectator.

Wine Spectator has unveiled its Top 100 Wines of 2020, the wine bible's selection of the most exciting wines reviewed this past year. The top bottle is a classic Rioja, from Spain’s premier producing region, but the list spans a variety of fine wines from 15 countries. Here, 10 affordable holiday bottles--all except one are $30 or less--expertly selected from Wine Spectator’s Top 100 of 2020.

Invivo Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough X, Sarah Jessica Parker 2019

90 Points

Yes, that SJP, star of Sex and the City, is making a crisp, lively white from New Zealand. From $20

Jermann Pinot Grigio Friuli 2017

91 Points

If you enjoy the refreshing flavors of Pinot Grigio, take a step up in depth and complexity with this version from northeast Italy. From $30

Reata Chardonnay Sonoma Coast 2018

90 Points

Chardonnay is America’s favorite white wine, and this California version shows why; it’s rich, spicy and balanced. From $20

Klinker Brick Grenache Blanc Lodi 2019

90 Points

The obscure grape, the undervalued region, the small, feisty winery – what’s not to like in this bold California white? From $15

El Cep Brut Cava Gelida Gran Reserva 2015

90 points

Holidays demand sparkling wine, and this Spanish version is zesty and expressive. From $20

Marchese de’ Frescobaldi Chianti Classico Tenuta Perano 2015

92 Points

The Frescobaldi family has been making wine in Tuscany for generations; their experience pays off in this savory red. From $24

Stoller Pinot Noir Willamette Valley 2018

90 Points

Oregon has earned a great reputation for its Pinot Noir, which is arguably the most food-friendly red. The 2018 vintage produced excellent wines. From $20

Domaine Bousquet Malbec Tupungato 2019

90 Points

Argentina has found success with its bold, fruity reds from the Malbec grape. This one has textbook character at a great price. From $13

Bollinger Brut Champagne La Grande Annee 2012

97 Points

For a lucky few, 2020 was “a great year,” as this classic sparkler is called. So go ahead and indulge yourselves – you’ve earned it. From $175

Chateau Cambon La Pelouse Haut-Medoc 2017

90 Points

This red Bordeaux is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot, made from organic and sustainable vineyards, in a balanced, elegant style. From $20

To see the full list of Wine Spectator's Top 100 Wines of 2020, go here.