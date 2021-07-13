The Best French Wines to Celebrate Bastille Day

Getty Images

This summer is jam-packed with reasons to celebrate: the weaning of the pandemic, seeing friends and family for the first time in months, the welcomed return of long, lingering sunny days… but if you need one more excuse to pop a bottle of the good stuff, well, July 14 is Bastille Day, the national day of France, and what better way to commemorate la fête nationale than with a tour de French wine?

Below, we’ve rounded up a selection of fun French vino that will go perfectly with any summer celebrations you have on the horizon. Whether you’re in the mood for white, red, orange, or rosé, we’ve got you covered. Here are the French wines you should be drinking to celebrate Bastille Day:

Champagne Bollinger Special Cuvée NV

Looking for something a little effervescent to celebrate the onset of summer? From vineyard to bottling, Champagne Bollinger Special Cuvée is a safe bet. The combination of structure, length, and vivacity results in velvet-like bubbles, notes of pear and fresh walnut, and a slightly spicy aroma that sets this unique Champagne apart from the rest. $59.99

Gérard Bertrand Orange Gold

Gérard Bertrand’s latest Orange Gold pays homage to the first orange wines made in Georgia over 4,500 years ago. Between the hand-picked grapes, semi-carbonic maceration, and highly precise monitoring from start to finish, this glistening skin contact wine was made to be sipped and savored. While it pairs well with spicy dishes or hard crust cheeses, we happen to prefer a glass all on its own to really savor the fresh peach and apricot notes. $27.99

Domaine de Courcel Pommard Les Vaumuriens

For those looking to splurge this holiday, this smooth burgundy from the Pommard wine region in France is perfect for celebrating over a long, drawn out summer meal with friends. The full-bodied burgundy has seductive earthy and smokey notes—which plays well with heavier meats and barbecue. $109.99

Eros Orange Wine

Looking for a jumping off point for a funky natural wine? Eros is a great place to start—it features three white and light grapes (Pinot Gris, Sylvaner, and Riesling) made with skin contact that give it this gorgeous orange hue and adds a layer of light tannin. Think of it as a red wine drinker’s white wine. $29.95

Gérard Bertrand Gris Blanc

Gérard Bertrand’s Gris Blanc is a rosé for people who claim not to enjoy rosé. The pale pink rosé could almost be mistaken for a light white wine thanks to the subtle shades of white and grey—but the unmistakable taste of Grenache grapes are clearly on the surface level. The vines are nestled into the Tautavel area, between Mediterranean sea and Pyrenees mountains and that dry but sunny terroir is what gives the grapes their fresh, slightly mineral finish. $19.99

A Table!!!

This incredibly unique dark rosé wine from Cahors that is not only a beautiful color but has a slight effervescence to it that makes the wine feel and taste a little more alive compared to a traditional light red. Think of it as a light, fruity alternative to popping a bottle of Champagne or sparkling wine. $24.95

Grotta di Sole

Although mainland France gets most of the attention when it comes to wine, there are some incredible bottles coming out of Corsica— like Marfisi's Grotta di Sole made from Vermentino, for example. This satisfying white is a great example of the links between French and Italian wine; offering a completely different terroir from the mainland. Pair it with a cheese board or pasta for a unique take on French fare. $24.95

Mas de Gourgonnier Le Baux de Provence Rouge

According to online reviews, Mas de Gourgonnier Le Baux de Provence Rouge has one of the deepest ruby colors of any red, while also offering complex, yet smooth flavors. Reviewers also note that it’s good right out of the bottle with no decanting necessary. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly red you can pop open and pour right away—this is it. $26.99