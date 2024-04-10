Cindy Crawford Teams With Casamigos For Jalapeño Tequila

Crawford’s kiss and a dash of peppery flavor heat up the new “Casamigas” expression.

(Casamigos Spirits Company)

Cindy Crawford is spicing up the latest Casamigos tequila release.

The veteran supermodel is married to Rande Gerber, who, along with actor George Clooney and real estate mogul Mike Meldman, sold the popular tequila brand to spirits giant Diageo for $1 billion in 2017. Crawford has been with Casamigos since the beginning, so it only makes sense that her star power would be leveraged to launch a new expression, playfully dubbed “Casamigas.”

“As much as I love Casamigos, my go-to drink for a fun night is a skinny, spicy Casamigos margarita,” Crawford said in a statement. “Casamigas Jalapeño makes it that much easier. It’s Casamigos with a kick!”

Distilled from 100 percent blue weber agave grown in the clay soil of Jalisco, Casamigos’ blanco expression is then “naturally flavored with jalapeños” to create Casamigas.

See the official tasting notes below:

Casamigas Jalapeño is an ultra-premium tequila with clean tasting notes of spicy jalapeños, hints of citrus and sweet agave. The spicy jalapeño notes offer a pleasant kick that is balanced with a smooth, citrus finish. Casamigos

(Casamigos Spirits Company)

A few fun alterations have been made to the classic Casamigos label, which was designed by Rande to include key information like its category, production location and serial number.

Crawford’s additions liven things up with red sketches of flames, a jalapeño pepper and her lipstick print and beauty mark. An “A” also crosses the “O” in Casamigos, and Crawford’s autograph has been added prominently in between Clooney and Gerber’s.

Priced at $49.99 for 750 mL and $60.99 for 1L, Casamigas Jalapeño Tequila is available to purchase now.