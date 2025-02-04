Nobu x KAWS Debut Ultra-Premium Tequilas With QUI Bottle Collaboration

Featuring artwork from groundbreaking visionary KAWS.

The Nobu experience, for three decades, has crisscrossed the globe and resulted in namesake Japanese restaurants, luxe private residences, stunning hotel experiences and now, the chance to enjoy a trio of ultra-premium tequila in style (with limited-edition bottle designs, to match).

Originally the brainchild of chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Nobu Global now encompasses an entire lifestyle, from opulent dining to extravagant living: It’s even spawned its own cocktail competition, and an enviable selection of tequila from QUI Tequila joins the covetable roster.

Building off QUI’s billing as crafting the “world’s first platinum extra-añejo,” the Nobu Rare 2025 KAWS Red Edition further cements its place in the luxury pantheon, fusing high-concept art with an even more exclusive tequila. Artist Brian Donnelly (better known as KAWS), puts his own spin on the tasteful QUI Tequila bottle and its handsome profile. His vision as of late has lent itself to a KAWS x Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch, and a refined tequila seems as fitting a pairing as any.

Retailing for $1,000, the third and final ultra-limited edition Nobu Rare 2025 tequila joins releases dating back to last December, each toasting Nobu’s three decades setting standards in impeccable dining. While the Red KAWS edition pays homage to New York City, previous releases include the Nobu Rare KAWS Art Basel: Miami Edition “Blue Bottle” and the 2025 Nobu Rare KAWS Hong Kong Edition “Grey Bottle,” each filled with memorable extra-añejo tequila meant to be sipped neat and savored. The entire collector’s set, featuring tequila first distilled in 1999, can be found through QUI Tequila for $3,000.

The oak-barrel aged, tequila within is perhaps as impressive as the eye-catching artwork adorning its bottle (sure to turn heads on any bar cart, not unlike the refined furnishings found at Nobu locations across the globe. Tasting notes include cooked agave, cherry, honey, toffee, dried orange and white pepper, among others.

QUI, founded by American Egyptian restaurateur Medhat Ibrahim, says its 25-year tequila (a remarkable feat in its own right) offers “a level of sophistication beyond typical cocktail tequilas.” Given the scarcity of each release, the tequila maestros noted each bottle is “an exclusive, historic piece.”

Each bottle is individually numbered, and both the tequila and Nobu’s vision speak to “exceptional craftsmanship, contemporary art, and culinary expertise,” QUI Tequila said. Only 1,650 bottles of its Miami edition were released, for instance, with a mere 50 of the KAWS New York City “Red Bottle” hitting the market in magnum form to great fanfare. For those curious about an elusive taste of the expertly crafted tequila within, QUI notes it boasts “gracefully rich flavor and aroma of extra-aged tequila with an incredibly smooth finish.” And for the right price, the experience can be yours.