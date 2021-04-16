This Boozy Ice Cream Capsule is a Sweet Tribute To Top Bars Around The World

These cocktail-inspired ice creams take their cue from drinks made at elite bars from Brooklyn to Barcelona.

OddFellows

Ice cream brands are drunk on the idea of experimenting with boozy flavors. Whether it's Ben & Jerry's whiskey ice cream collaboration with WhistlePig, Truly's hard seltzer ice cream, Häagen-Dazs' Spirits Collection or, perhaps most alarming, a "Steak and Bourbon" flavor from Longhorn Steakhouse, the spirits-spiked ice cream trend is having its biggest moment since Häagen-Dazs first introduced Rum Raisin to the U.S. market in the early 1980s.

In the latest scoop of intoxicating ice cream news, Brooklyn-based Oddfellows Ice Cream Co. is bellying up to the bar with a new line of cocktail-inspired treats.

OddFellows—renowned for whimsical flavors like Chorizo Caramel Swirl, Peanut Butter S'Mores and Matcha Rocky Road—is launching a collection of adult ice creams called "The Boozy Capsule", featuring six pints inspired by cocktails crafted by top bartenders around the world.

OddFellows chef and cofounder Sam Mason concocted the new ice cream line by using the same spirits and liqueurs found in the cocktails to imbue each flavor with the essence of its shaken-or-stirred inspiration.

Here's a sneak peek at the six boozy ice creams in the capsule, available for delivery nationwide beginning April 21:

Death & Co.’s Buko Gimlet

OddFellows

From the Death & Co. bar chain and cocktail book empire comes a coconut water sorbet infused with New York Distilling Company’s Dorothy Parker gin, Novo Fogo cachaça, Kalani coconut liqueur, lime and pandan.

Long Island Bar’s Cosmopolitan

OddFellows

This cranberry-lime Cosmo sorbet made with Absolut Citron vodka and Cointreau liqueur isn't inspired by an old episode of Sex and the City, but rather an upgraded version of the 1990s-era cocktail served at Brooklyn's neon-lit Long Island Bar, which has been serving regulars since 1951.

Maybe Sammy’s La Finca

OddFellows

Sydney's Maybe Sammy mixed up the caffeinated cocktail behind this pint, featuring coffee ice cream infused with Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur and Oloroso sherry with gems of Manuka honey.

Attaboy’s Penicillin

OddFellows

This Manhattan cocktail den's standout Penicillin cocktail—a winning blend of scotch and honey—influenced this sweet cream whisky ice cream dappled with Dewar’s Blended Scotch and a hint of lemon, honey and candied ginger.

Limantour’s Mr. Pink

OddFellows

Limantour, a Mexico City swillery known for its taco mix-infused Margarita Al Pastor, goes from savory to sweet with sweet cream gin ice cream blended with New York Distilling Company’s Dorothy Parker Gin and nuggets of grapefruit sorbet with rosemary, lime, basil and orange bitters.

Two Schmucks’ Strawberry Kush

OddFellows

Perhaps the healthiest-sounding offering in this ice cream capsule is a non-dairy sorbet combining Bacardí Carta Blanca rum with mint, lemon, Angostura Bitters, saline and cardamom. It's a riff on a drink made at Barcelona's critically-acclaimed "five-star dive bar" Two Schmucks.

“I have so much admiration for each of these bars and it’s an honor to be collaborating with them on such a unique project,” OddFellows cofounder Mohan Kumar said in a statement announcing the ice cream capsule.

“Enjoying a world-class cocktail in a beautiful bar is the absolute best, and we wanted to capture that experience and celebrate our hospitality industry peers with this boozy capsule. I’ve had many amazing nights in these bars and I’m excited to be bringing their essence to the nation in ice cream form, giving their fans (and ours) a creative take on something they have not been able to access during the last year."

OddFellows is donating 10% of proceeds from sales of its Boozy Capsule to Another Round Another Rally, a charity providing education and emergency aid to hospitality workers.

The collection also marks OddFellows’ return to Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood. The brand's new flagship Domino Park location aims to be "the first ice cream shop with a happy hour" that focuses on natural wines, local craft beers, and boozy floats and popsicles.

OddFellows’ Boozy Capsule is available at OddFellows’ New York City and Boston stores for $13.50 per pint and ships nationwide at oddfellowsnyc.com for $89.99 for the entire collection.