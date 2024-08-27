Patrón El Cielo Is Serving Up A Killer Tequila Martini For Labor Day Weekend

A tequila martini to toast the end of summer.

(Patrón El Cielo)

Patrón Tequila is debuting a tequila-spiked twist on the classic martini using the brand’s recently-released Patrón El Cielo, the first four-time distilled tequila on the market. The bright, fresh and smooth spirit is made to be enjoyed straight up, but for those craving an agave-based cocktail, the tequila giant’s martini arrives just in time for Labor Day Weekend festivities.

Made of 100% natural ingredients—the highest-quality Weber Blue agave, water and yeast—and crafted in small batches to ensure consistency and quality, El Cielo’s sweetness and citrus notes make it ideal for celebratory summer moments.

Sam Willy, a New York-based bartender and Patrón ambassador, explains why El Cielo works so well with this martini. “Its naturally smooth and sweet profile makes it ideal for crafting cocktails, including this tequila martini,” Willy says. “The natural sweetness from the tequila mixes perfectly with vermouth and orange bitters to create a delicious and refreshing martini, the taste is truly incomparable.”

Patrón El Cielo is available across the U.S. for $129. Check out the recipe below.

Patrón El Cielo Martini

Ingredients:

2 oz Patrón El Cielo

0.5 oz MARTINI Ambrato Vermouth

0.5 oz Noilly Prat Extra Dry Vermouth

3 dashes orange bitters

Instructions: